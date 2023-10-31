"I can still compete": Aric Almirola left with mixed feelings after P2 finish at Martinsville Speedway

Aric Almirola, 39, faced a mixture of emotions last week at Martinsville Speedway. Having recently disclosed his decision to step back from full-time Cup racing, Almirola's penultimate race in the Cup Series ended with a bittersweet second-place finish.

The 39-year-old driver behind the wheel of the #10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is trailing behind race-winner Ryan Blaney.

In an interview with Frontstretch following the race, Almirola expressed that his competitive edge is still intact, stating:

"I'm still on my game. I can still compete at this level. I can still get the job done."

Despite his formidable performance, Aric Almirola was left disappointed after the 39-year-old failed to register a win in his penultimate race.

He confessed:

"I wanted that one. I wanted to celebrate with my family and my team. Just came up a little bit short, man. Just frustrated, disappointed to not win that one. But that's how it goes sometimes."

Aric Almirola's second retirement in two years; what comes next?

The initial announcement of Almirola's retirement intentions came in January 2022. While the veteran Stewart Haas Racing driver initially declared that the 2022 season would be his swan song, he returned to the track in 2023 for one last full-time campaign before transitioning into a new chapter.

Over his 16-year tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series, Aric Almirola won three races in 458 starts. His major accolades include clinching a top-10 championship finish, which came his way in 2018 when the 39-year-old landed in fifth place.

Looking ahead, Almirola is set to shift gears, trading the intensity of Cup racing for a focus on late models.

This transition would mark a new phase in his racing journey, offering new opportunities for growth. Despite the shift, he leaves the door open for potential sporadic forays into the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series.

Aric Almirola told NBC Sports:

"I’m excited just about having some weekends off, so go back to doing some late model racing like I used to do when I was a kid. If there’s an opportunity to run a handful of Truck races here and there or something like that, or run some Xfinity races, I think the door is open.”

With Aric Almirola set to bid farewell to racing full-time in the Cup Series next season, the season finale in Phoenix will be the last race of his illustrious career.