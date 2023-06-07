“I can’t go drive a truck without bringing money” - Double Cup Series champion Joey Logano exposes NASCAR’s 'broken system'

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has shed light on the bizarre economics of stock-car racing. Logano made a shocking revelation that he, a two-time Cup Series champion, had to pay a significant amount for an entry in the Truck Series race.

Logano highlighted NASCAR's 'broken system' in a recent episode of 'Kenny Conversation', hosted by former driver Kenny Wallace. The two discussed how the landscape of the sport has changed over the years, as it now revolves around money.

Speaking about his most recent Truck Series start with ThorSport Racing, Logano said:

"I mean, even today, Kenny, I can’t go and drive a truck without bringing money to the table. I went through that truck at Bristol this year. I had to bring a significant amount of money to go drive it. You would think you win a couple Cup championships, that you can go drive whatever you want, whenever."

Wallace was left baffled as the Team Penske driver continued:

"It was like, ‘They would want me in the car because I help them, you know, build their program. I have experience, I can, you know, help us’. Nope, nope. I gotta bring money to go race still."

Joey Logano in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Joey Logano made his first Cup Series start in 2008 with backing from Joe Gibbs Racing. Since then, the #22 driver has seen NASCAR teams evolve into their current form, where young drivers are expected to bring in money to the team.

Logano admitted that except for the extraordinary talents, it has become very difficult to get into the junior racing categories without financial backing.

"I hate to say, it’s a broken system. I hate to say it, but it is so challenging to make it [into the sport] because you gotta have cash. You better be ridiculously good today to get the opportunity I had."

The two-time champion's comments resonate with Kyle Busch talking about NASCAR turning into a 'money game'.

Joey Logano gives his verdict on Chase Elliott's suspension

Joey Logano has aired his views on Chase Elliott's 'dangerous' move on Denny Hamlin, for which the #9 driver earned a one-race suspension.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the #22 Team Penske driver stated that there was no excuse for Elliott's dangerous move.

"I don’t think there’s any excuse for hitting on the right rear. You cannot hit somebody in the right rear. It’s just really, really dangerous. Then it forces NASCAR to step in... and you know you’re in some serious consequences if you do this."

He added:

"You do need to stand your ground out there though, right, you can’t get pushed around. I still believe an eye for an eye, I definitely believe that. But I think you have to do it in a different way than just hooking somebody."

Logano added that there were plenty more moves to get revenge rather than hooking the opponent's car.

