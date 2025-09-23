“I can’t imagine Kyle Busch going out like this”: Kevin Harvick shockingly admits his hatred towards RCR star and why it has changed

Kyle Busch has struggled in recent years after his move from Joe Gibbs Racing to the Richard Childress Racing team. The driver failed to qualify for the Cup playoffs for the second consecutive year, with his last victory also dating back two years. Kevin Harvick recently offered a candid assessment of Busch’s ongoing struggles at Richard Childress Racing, delivering both criticism and empathy in equal measure.Busch’s reputation as one of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors was built on wins, championships, and an unshakable confidence. Now, with results not matching expectations, questions are swirling about whether RCR can provide him the platform to revive his dominance.Harvick didn’t sugarcoat his history with the two-time Cup champion, admitting that everyone wants &quot;Rowdy&quot; to win again despite the hatred he once had for him.&quot;We all want to see Kyle Busch win. ... as much as I've gone through moments where I hate Busch. I've hated him with a passion at moments. That's all come full circle, and we're very much able to communicate and have a good relationship. But I can't imagine Busch going out like this. It's bad for everything. It's bad for the sport. It's bad for him. It's bad for everything that says Kyle Busch. I hate to see where it's at,&quot; Kevin Harvick said via the Happy Hour podcast.Harvick’s comments underscore just how much Busch still matters to the sport. Love him or hate him, the “Rowdy” brand is synonymous with excitement, and watching him struggle is uncomfortable even for rivals who once wanted nothing more than to beat him.Kyle Busch's crew chief to leave Richard Childress Racing after this yearIn a move that marks yet another shift in NASCAR’s shifting landscape, Randall Burnett, currently crew chief of Kyle Busch at Richard Childress Racing, is set to depart at the end of the 2025 season. He’s been tapped to work with Connor Zilisch at Trackhouse Racing.Burnett has been with the team since 2020, earning respect for his tactical acumen and leadership. During his tenure, he won seven races with the team: four with Tyler Reddick and three with Busch. However, the recent stretch has not lived up to expectations.Over the last two seasons, the Busch-Burnett pairing has been winless and has failed to qualify for the NASCAR Cup playoffs.Trackhouse’s young driver, Connor Zilisch, will move full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, replacing Daniel Suárez. Burnett will become his crew chief, which will present a new challenge for him compared to his previous role at Richard Childress Racing.The team has not yet announced the replacement for Burnett's position as the crew chief for Busch's No. 8 car. He finished 30th during the last Cup race in New Hampshire and is currently ranked 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series.