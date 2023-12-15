“I can’t make sense of it”: Denny Hamlin becomes the latest driver to bash NASCAR Next-Gen car’s horsepower woes 

Veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has weighed in on the Next-Gen car's short track gripes and called out the governing body for its unwillingness to up the horsepower limit.

NASCAR has failed to improve short-track racing despite testing various modifications for the next-gen car. Despite multiple veteran drivers calling for an increase in horsepower as the only solution, the governing body has ruled out the option, citing financial feasibility.

Making an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast, Dale Jr. Download, Hamlin discussed the outcome of the recent test at Phoenix and berated NASCAR's stubborn stance on horsepower. He said:

"Everything but horsepower. They just refuse, they will not do it. I can tell as a team owner, our engine bills when they were 700 or 800 horsepower versus right now is no different."

The 23XI Racing co-owner continued:

"So I don't understand why going back and taking a 50-cent piece of aluminum, that is a tapered spacer, and opening that thing back to 750. I can't make sense of why we're not doing it. Because the engine builders, Doug Yates came on says, 'We can change it next week and the components aren't really gonna change that much, we are gonna get the same durability...'"

Denny Hamlin insisted that the teams would be willing to run the 650 hp package if a potential OEM was willing to enter the sport on certain conditions. With no potential manufacturer touted to join the sport, Hamlin wants NASCAR to up the horsepower.

"There's just something going on, where they will not do it and I hate the excuse of, well new manufacturers. F**k that like until someone knocks on my door and says, we're coming in, I will only come in if it's this. Yeah, that's fine... Until that day comes, make your product as you got now better."

Denny Hamlin terms Actions Detrimental an "outlet" for his opinions

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently wrapped up the first season of his hit podcast Actions Detrimental. Hamlin's podcast was a hit among fans as it provided insights into the NASCAR world and also provided a recap of the previous race weekend.

In a conversation with fellow podcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin called his podcast an outlet for his opinions.

"As soon as the race is over, they’re [media] chasing me down the pit lane before I hop on a golf cart and go home. So it was an outlet." he said, adding, "It really allowed me to expand on my thoughts on certain subjects. I really liked that."

Denny Hamlin did land himself in trouble for admitting he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain earlier in the season. Although it cost him $50,000, Hamlin reckoned it was "worth it" as it brought an end to his feud with the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver.