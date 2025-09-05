“I can’t put into words”: Brendan Queen reacts to his NASCAR debut with Kaulig Racing

One of the most popular among the rising stars in the motorsports world, Brendan Queen, has finally gotten his big break and is all set to make his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity series. Earlier on Friday (September 5), the Kaulig Racing team announced Queen's debut next weekend during the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (September 12).Kaulig Racing, known for giving opportunities to rising talents, seems like the perfect fit for Queen’s first foray into NASCAR’s national spotlight. And with Bristol’s high-banked bullring known for its intensity and tight racing, it’s a fitting stage for a short track racer to shine.As anticipation and excitement build up for the young driver, he remains focused and grateful for the opportunity he has been given. Queen reacted to Kaulig Racing's announcement, writing:&quot;I can’t put into words how excited I am to be making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Kaulig Racing next week at Bristol! Can’t thank Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for making it happen!&quot;The 27-year-old Virginia native, affectionately known by fans as “Butterbean”, has long been a standout on the short track scene, and this opportunity marks a major milestone in his career.For Queen, who has built a reputation with his strong performances and down-to-earth personality, this debut is more than just a race; it’s a payoff for years of determination, hard work, and resilience. Fans who have followed him through late model circuits know how much this chance means to him.Why is Brendan Queen nicknamed 'Butterbean'?Brendan Queen, who drives the No. 28 Chevrolet car in the ARCA Menards, is often known by his nickname 'Butterbean'. The 26-year-old driver, who is slowly moving up the ranks in the motorsports circuit, has gained one of the biggest followings in the sport and is one of the most popular rising stars at the moment.Queen recently answered the question of why he is nicknamed 'Butterbean' during his conversation with Kevin Harvick.&quot;So the Butterbean thing came from when I was a baby. My grandad called my mom and said, 'Your son is on TV'. She turned it on, and it was Butterbean the boxer, and I looked like him as a baby... My whole life, my mom called me Butter or Butterbean... It was just kind of between my family, and then my friends found out, the teachers found out, and the school called me by it. Been there since I was born,&quot; Brendan Queen shared via NASCAR on FOX.Brendan Queen is all set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this season with Kaulig Racing during the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway weekend. As the driver starts this new phase of his career, he will hope to enjoy his time and deliver a strong performance with the opportunity that he has been given.