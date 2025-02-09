“I can’t thank them enough”: Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan pours his heart out after first-ever Late Model race victory

Keelan Harvick, the 12-year-old son of NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, achieved a major milestone in his young racing career. He won his first Limited Late Model race at Florence Motor Speedway, leading the 50-lap race from start to finish. In a heartfelt moment after his win, Keelan expressed deep gratitude toward his team and supporters.

He shared a tweet via his official X handle, thanking his team Kevin Harvick Racing, for their hard work and giving him a fast car. The tweet is accompanied by a photo of him holding the winner’s trophy and a checkered flag. The caption reads,

“What a day! 🏆🏁I won my first Limited Late Model race at the Icebreaker @FmSpeedway2025! I sat on the pole and led all 50 laps! The guys at @khi_racing gave me a fast car and I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work!”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Keelan Harvick won at the 2025 Icebreaker event at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina. Competing in the Limited Late Model portion of the race, he started from pole position and led every lap, and crossed the finish line with a four-second lead over second-place finisher Ricky Loclair Jr.

The field had a total of 11 drivers, with nine finishing on the lead lap. His improvement since his first Limited Late Model start in late 2024 was evident since he got an 8th-place finish in that race.

“I Know She Wanted Me to Be a Golfer But…” – Keelan thanks father, Kevin Harvick, mother, and sister at Division's award banquet

Keelan Harvick has been making steady progress in his racing career, following in the footsteps of his father, NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick. After an impressive 2024 season, where he competed in the Young Lions division of the Legends platform, he earned recognition for his performance.

As a result, he was invited to deliver a speech at the division’s Awards Banquet, where he talked about his journey and expressed gratitude to those who have supported him. During his speech, Keelan acknowledged his father’s role in his development as a racer. He stated (via Sportsrush),

“I have watched my dad my whole life, and I could not have accomplished all the things I have done so far in my short racing career without his help, encouragement, and mentorship.”

Harvick also took a moment to thank his mother for her influence. While thanking her for helping him with his racing, Keelan also mentioned the fact that she wanted him to be a golfer. He said,

“I also want to thank my mom for everything she does for me. I know she wanted me to be a golfer, but racing is much better.” (via Sportsrush)

Aside from his parents, Keelan credited his younger sister, Piper, for always being his biggest supporter. He showed appreciation for his team and sponsors, acknowledging their contributions to his success.

His 2024 season was a breakthrough year, with 27 wins in 49 races and multiple podium finishes in competitions like the Cook Out Summer Shootout, INEX Nashville Spring Series, and INEX Winter Nationals. These achievements ultimately led to him winning the 2024 Young Lions Asphalt National Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback