“I can’t wait for 100 more of these”: RCR star Austin Dillon pens a heartfelt birthday note for wife Whitney

Austin Dillon has shared his wishes for his wife Whitney Ward Dillon, who is celebrating her 36th birthday on August 19. Dillon met the former Tennessee Titans cheerleader in 2015 at a racetrack.They got engaged in 2016 and married in December of the following year at Childress Vineyards in North Carolina. Dillon and his wife are parents to two children, their elder son Ace was born in June 2020 and daughter Blaize in 2023.In his latest post on Instagram, Dillon shared pictures of Whitney and wrote a heartfelt birthday note.&quot;Happy National Whitney Dillon Day. Happy Birthday my love. I’m so thankful God gave me you. You are my rock and I love you. Thank you for supporting me in this crazy world that we live in. Thank you for our wonderful babies and being an amazing Mom. I can’t wait for 100 more of these birthdays together,&quot; Austin Dillon wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, August brought Dillon another Cook Out 400 win and a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Last weekend, the Richard Childress Racing driver led 107 laps, including the final 49 at Richmond Raceway, to take home the checkered flag by 2.471 seconds over Alex Bowman.Last year, his Richmond win came with controversy after he crashed into Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap. His win also did not count for playoffs due to a penalty. However, this time the win was clean and he led the most laps he has all season.How did Austin Dillon and wife Whitney meet?Austin Dillon first met with wife Whitney in 2015 but he could not talk to her right away and a friend helped them connect. Later, at an after-race party in Kentucky, Dillon did a &quot;Magic Mike&quot; dance. Whitney said it was love at first sight.&quot;I mean, he took the shirt off and he did the whole nine yards and I was like, 'No, what? This is my husband,'&quot; Whitney said (via The Express).Dillon first announced their relationship with Whitney's family during an exhibition race at Boyd Speedway on the Georgia-Tennessee state line.&quot;I took her brother and him in a ride around the track, and that was kind of when I felt like I'd locked in the family. When I talked on the mic that night, I said, 'Yeah, I'm dating a girl from Soddy.' Everybody cheered. It was cool,&quot; Austin Dillon said in 2022 (via WDEF News 12).Whitney graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she cheered in college. She then cheered for the Tennessee Titans for four years. Whitney has also starred in reality TV shows, like Racing Wives and Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane. She also runs a jewelry brand and writes a lifestyle blog, The BFF blog.