“I can’t wait to make the most of this second chance”: Noah Gragson releases statement after being reinstated by NASCAR

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has released a statement after being reinstated by NASCAR following his suspension last month.

Gragson, formerly at the helm of the #42 for Legacy Motor Club, faced suspension on August 5 due to controversial social media activity that contravened NASCAR's code of conduct.

The incident stemmed from Gragson's inadvertent liking of posts that made light of the tragic 2020 murder of George Floyd. This led to Legacy Motor Sports parting ways with him.

However, upon completion of a rigorous diversity and inclusion training program facilitated by RISE, an organization dedicated to advancing social justice through sports, Gragson's reinstatement was formally recommended.

Now, the 25-year-old stands eligible to resume all NASCAR activities, and it's clear he's ready to seize this second chance with unwavering determination.

In a statement, Noah Gragson expressed his gratitude towards NASCAR for reinstating him. He emphasized the profound impact that the past few weeks of introspection have had on him as an individual.

Gragson stated:

Gragson also acknowledged the vital support he received from his family and the NASCAR community.

“I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track.”

Will Noah Gragson return to NASCAR Cup Series?

Following his recent reinstatement by NASCAR, all eyes are on Noah Gragson and the path he'll take in his return to the sport.

While the door is open for Gragson's comeback, several key questions linger, primarily revolving around which team he will join and in which division he'll compete.

Legacy Motor Sports, Gragson's former team, has already moved on by deploying multiple replacements in the past month. The recent announcement of Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek joining Legacy full-time for the upcoming season further complicates Gragson's potential return to the team. This leaves him searching for a new racing family, potentially paving the way for a fresh start.

However, Gragson's return may not be without its hurdles. His past transgressions, including the recent suspension, could raise concerns for potential teams or sponsors.

If Noah Gragson opts for a full-time return to NASCAR, the immediate future points towards opportunities in either the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series, the second and third tiers of NASCAR, respectively. This would allow him to focus on rebuilding his track record and reputation while potentially setting the stage for a return to the Cup Series in the future.