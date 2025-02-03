"I care about America": When Carl Edwards addressed rumors of running for U.S. Senate

Four years ago, former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards responded to rumors about running for the U.S. Senate saying that he was not actively campaigning but might do so one day.

Edwards unexpectedly retired at 37 after almost winning the 2016 Cup Series championship. He cited his family and health as the reasons. In an April 2021 interview, Edwards was asked if he planned to run as a Republican to replace retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt the following year.

"I don’t have an active campaign going on. But I do believe in America, and I really do believe in the founding principles and individual freedom and liberty and sustainability of our way of life. There might be a day when I’m able to help with that. I’ve told people my views and that I care. That’s why my name gets brought up. I care about America," Carl Edwards said (via The Kansas City Star).

Edwards announced his retirement during a press conference with Joe Gibbs Racing in January 2017. He was also part of rumors about challenging Democratic senator Claire McCaskill that year. He then stated that he would consider entering politics.

"I believe firmly in the principles that the US was founded upon. If I could help, I definitely would consider it," Edwards said in January 2017 (via The Guardian).

Edwards competed in the Cup series for 12 full seasons and had 28 wins, including the 2015 Coca-Cola 600. He was the runner-up in the Cup Series twice and finished in the top five six times. The 45-year-old lost the championship to Tony Stewart in a tiebreaker in 2011 and to Jimmie Johnson in 2016 after a late-race crash with Joey Logano.

"It’s a luxury" - Carl Edwards on leaving NASCAR on his terms

Carl Edwards debuted in NASCAR in 2002. He raced in seven Craftsman Truck Series races and made one Xfinity Series start. Carl Edwards earned the Truck Series Rookie of the Year award the following year and the Xfinity Series championship in 2007.

Edwards spoke about why he decided to step away from the sport in the prime of his career during the same interview in 2021.

"I raced cars for about 20 years, and that’s all I thought about literally, 24 hours a day. That was my focus, and there were other things in my life I wanted to do, and I wanted to do them really well. So I needed the time to do them. I was able to leave on my terms when I wanted, and nothing forced the issue. It’s a luxury, and I’m aware of it," he said.

The Missouri native will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year.

