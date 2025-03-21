 “I don't care about Travis Kelce”: Josh Berry shares his feelings of going to the same high school as $1.5B popstar Taylor Swift

Josh Berry has commented on his history with musical artist Taylor Swift. Berry and Swift attended the same high school growing up in Tennessee called Hendersonville High School.

Swift is a cultural icon in the world of pop music. She is worth $1.5 billion as per Celebrity Net Worth and is the winner of 14 Grammy Awards in her career, has propelled herself to be one of the most celebrated figures in music history. Having won the Grammy for Album of the Year four times, she became the first musical artist to achieve this feat.

Josh Berry’s appeared on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, where he was asked about his time in High School with Taylor Swift. Berry replied:

"Yeah, so actually, with Taylor, I did share, she went to the same high school I did. She was in a different grade. I really didn't know her. I know of somebody who knew her kind of deal, but didn't really know her. But it is a funny story. It's one of those things when you're like doing an interview one day and somebody's like, 'Hey, what's a funny, crazy story about you, right?'"

"And I'm like, oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift. And you don't think that that's that big of a deal, but I mean, good gosh, man, every time, it never ends. And then she starts dating Travis Kelce and it all comes back again. And I'm like, I don't care about Travis Kelce," he added.

Josh Berry secured the first win of his NASCAR Cup Series career at the Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race. He secured the win after passing Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing. Upon winning the race with a margin of 1.35 seconds over Suarez, Berry has confirmed a spot for himself and his team in the playoffs.

Josh Berry on Taylor Swift connection: "I think she was grade above me"

Josh Berry also spoke about his connection with Taylor Swift during an interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, where he was asked to share something interesting about himself. He casually mentioned his high school connection, not realizing how much attention it would garner.

"She wasn't a classmate. I think she was grade above me. But yeah, it's one of those things you mention one time and you don't realize when you mention how big of a deal it's really going to be. It's kind of like, 'Hey, tell us something interesting about yourself'. And you mentioned it and it turns into a way bigger deal than you expect," said Josh Berry (1:14 onwards).

Before becoming a full-time NASCAR driver, Berry worked as a mechanic for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, and even as a bank teller.

