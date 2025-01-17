“I have carried guilt for a long time”: NASCAR insider “apologizes” to Amy Earnhardt for his ‘understandable’ move regarding Dale Jr.’s wedding

Veteran NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace apologized to Dale Jr's wife Amy Earnhardt for not attending their wedding. He revealed that he had a New Year's celebration with his wife and hence could not attend their wedding.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. married Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve in 2016. It was attended by many famous NASCAR personalities, however, Kenny Wallace wasn't present there. Recently, as Amy Earnhardt joined Wallace for a conversation on his namesake YouTube channel, the latter mentioned that he has been in guilt every since for not being able to attend her grand day.

"First of all, I want to apologize. I have carried guilt for a long time ever since you and Jr got married. You and Dale Jr sent me and Kim an invitation to come to your wedding and we couldn't make it because my wife has this incredible New Year's party, and oh my God, it tore me apart. but we didn't come to your wedding because we had all these invitations out. I want to apologize to you for not being there," Wallace said (at 0:47).

Trending

However, Amy mentioned that he did not need to apologize for not attending their wedding as it was "understandable."

"You do not need to apologize for that, it's totally understandable. I love that you guys have such a big celebration on New Year's, maybe one day we'll join forces and celebrate that together," Amy replied.

Dale Jr and Amy Reimann had been in a long-term relationship before their marriage in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in June of 2015 and announced their wedding after winning the Most Popular Driver Award the following year.

Dale Jr. reacts to JR Motorsports' debut in Daytona 500

JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr, is set to run the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener Daytona 500 for the first time this year. The team has four full-time entries in the Xfinity Series and has been running there for close to two decades now.

They will now expand as Justin Allgaier, who pilots the #7 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series and won the championship last year, is prepared to participate in the upcoming Daytona 500 with the team.

Reacting to their entry in the grand series, Dale Jr said:

"I don’t want to do it any more than I want to do it now," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (via FOX) of his team’s upcoming Daytona debut. "I’ve always wanted to do it."

However, this does not guarantee the team's plans for the future. While getting into the Cup Series as full-time participants would be major growth for them, Dale Jr. explained that there are no plans beyond the Daytona 500 for now.

“There’s no conversation or plan beyond the Daytona race, but as we always have been, we have been open to opportunity and possibility. It’s got to make sense,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained.

The Daytona 500 will be held on the 16th of February next month. Although the pre-season Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium will give a headstart into the 2025 championship, the first points will be awarded after Daytona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback