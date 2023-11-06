“I wouldn't change anything”: Retiring NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick fulfilled ‘one of his career goals’ by bowing out in competitive fashion

Racing legend Kevin Harvick bid adieu to the sport he dedicated his heart and soul to at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Harvick, a former Cup Series champion, took to the track for Stewart-Haas Racing in the final race of his storied career, culminating it with a commendable seventh-place finish.

Afterward, the 47-year-old took a moment to reflect on the race, his illustrious career, and his poignant decision to retire. Speaking to the media, Harvick expressed his contentment at departing on competitive terms, an aspiration he had long held. He said (via Toby Christie's X handle):

"I'd rather walk away compared to rather than walk around looking for a paycheck. That's always been one of my goals, to walk out as competitive as possible."

He continued:

"We did that, so I wouldn't change anything."

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick praises Stewart-Haas Racing crew

Harvick lauded the SHR team and its crew after securing a strong finish in Phoenix. Reflecting on the entire season, he said (via Toby Christie's X handle):

"I think for me, we've balanced a lot this year. To be able to balance all that and still walk away from the last race of the season, it says a lot about the people that we have around me."

Kevin Harvick's impact on the NASCAR landscape stretches back to the early 2000s when he emerged as the last remaining full-time driver from the Winston Cup Series era.

Thrust into the limelight in the wake of Dale Earnhardt's tragic death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Harvick swiftly earned respect for his skills on the track.

Boasting an impressive track record, Harvick has an impressive 60 wins in 826 starts, as well as the coveted 2014 Cup Series title.

His remarkable feat of finishing in the top 10 in a staggering 443 out of 826 races from 2001-2023 underscores his enduring excellence.

With a remarkable 23-lap lead and a top-10 performance throughout the race, Kevin Harvick's race in Phoenix was one of his stronger performances of the season.

After spending over an hour on the pit road following the Cup Series race, interacting with fellow drivers and the media, Harvick bid farewell to the track as he rode away in a golf cart.

With a legendary NASCAR career coming to a fitting end at the Phoenix Raceway, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kevin Harvick.