"I have chased races more than championships" - Kyle Larson talks about where Daytona 500 ranks amongst career priorities

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson has proven he didn’t win last year’s championship through luck.

This was after he began the 2022 qualifying race with the same winning energy; earning the Busch Light pole on Wednesday, February 16th. NASCAR took the story to Facebook, stating how Kyle Larson started 2022 in style after winning.

At a media conference on Wednesday, February 16th, Kyle Larson was asked about where the Daytona 500 ranks in his career priorities. He had a really cool response. He said:

“For me I have chased races more than championships, so to me the priority of race hasn’t changed at all.”

Speaking to Fox Sports,he mentioned how proud and excited he was to be on Hendrick's team.

Kyle Larson went ahead and outlined a variety of issues concerning his chances at the Daytona 500 on February 20th. Larson was asked what comes to mind when he gets to Daytona 500? Larson stated that:

“Well, I mean it’s the biggest race in our sports. I was close to winning in 2017. I crossed the line coming to the white as the leader and then ran out of fuel so, that was really cool. Since then I have not been even close. ”

At Daytona 500, his best finish was seventh place, taking the position twice in 2016 and 2019. However, he is very confident that he will achieve higher placing in this year’s Daytona 500.

Kyle Larson expectation of 2022 Daytona 500

Kyle Larson is in a better position to win the race, considering his spot on the Daytona 500 pole. Driving Chevrolet No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports Racing, Larson will be in the front-row for the Daytona 500.

His teammate Alex Bowman, driving Chevrolet No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports, will also be in the front-row.

However, Larson feels he is going to face tough competition from his challenger, Tyler Reddick, driving Chevrolet No. 08 for Richard Childress Racing.

Larson confessed that he feels Reddick is going to have a breakthrough season and amass a multitude of wins. According to him, Reddick’s driving style is the same as his, though Reddick is more aggressive than him.

In 2021, Larson made history after he won 10 races in a single season. He joined the likes of Jimmie Johnson, a former NASCAR driver for Hendrick Motors.

Johnson also won 10 races in a single season in 2007 and collected seven championships before his retirement.

Judging from his dominance in racing and his tantalizing talent, it is highly possible Larson can carry the championship into the second round.

