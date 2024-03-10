“I closed my eyes and hoped for the best”: Parker Kligerman’s witty response after avoiding crash with John Hunter Nemechek in Phoenix

Parker Kligerman showcased nerves of steel as he miraculously avoided a massive wreck during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

A major 12-car crash broke out during the later stages of the Xfinity Series race in Phoenix on Saturday, March 9. It started with race winner Chandler Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Riley Herbst, as the three cars entered a close three-wide battle.

As Smith made contact with Nemechek, sending the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra spinning down the track, chaos ensued. Nemechek's car careened into Herbst's, triggering a chain reaction that ensnared several other cars, leaving many drivers sidelined in the aftermath.

The incident collected major front-runners of the race, including the likes of Daytona 500 winner William Byron, Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Hailie Deegan, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Jeb Burton, Parker Retzlaff, Ryan Ellis, Brennan Poole, Chandler Smith, and Riley Herbst.

However, one driver who emerged unscathed from the scary crash was the driver of the Big Machine Racing No. 48 Chevrolet, Parker Kligerman. The 33-year-old managed to drive through the wreck without suffering any scratches and he went on to finish eighth.

Speaking to the media after the race, Kligerman Kligerman offered a witty response on escaping the crash. He said:

"I just did what every great race car driver does, and that was close my eyes and hope for the best, and then come out the other side and take credit for it."

Chandler Smith of Joe Gibbs Racing emerged victorious in the Phoenix Xfinity race.

Parker Kligerman weighs in on Joey Logano's penalty

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano faced penalties after officials discovered a peculiar modification to his racing glove, which raised concerns about aerodynamic advantages.

Logano had his glove's thumb and index finger stitched together, a maneuver intended to enhance aerodynamic performance during the race.

Offering his perspective on the incident, Parker Kligerman drew parallels to past tactics employed in NASCAR, particularly at superspeedway events. He said (via Road and Track):

"It’s funny, since I’ve been in NASCAR there have always been these little tricks at superspeedways. In trucks, we try to pull the window net as far forward as possible, drivers will wear black gloves so as they come down the backstretch on the out lap they can try and pull it forward to block the air entering off the A-post. Similar to what Joey Logano was trying to do."