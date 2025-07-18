"I come running out and Chloe is crying": Alex Bowman recalls chaotic day girlfriend accidentally let snake into their home

In a recent interview, Alex Bowman recalled an encounter with a snake in his backyard. The driver of the #48 remembered his girlfriend, Chloe, crying as she saw the snake appear in the couple's backyard.

The Hendrick Motorsports star sat down with racing insider Jeff Gluck for a "12 Questions" interview via The Athletic. When asked about the snake, Bowman recalled it being a "fun" Thursday morning as the couple got ready to go to Chicago.

All of a sudden, Bowman remembered hearing screams as he was getting ready to leave. Initially, the Arizona native thought a car had crashed in the backyard or that his dogs were fighting. However, that wasn't the case.

"I come running out and Chloe is crying, and there’s a snake somewhere. I’m like, 'Well, where is the snake?' She’s like, 'Well, I don’t know where the snake is, but there was a snake,'" he said.

Alex Bowman went on to say that Chloe had let the dogs out into the backyard, and when she turned around, the snake was in front of the door. Yet, he recalls that they lost track of the snake, and it took him 45 minutes to relocate it.

As Bowman was about to give up, he saw the snake about three feet away from him. That's when he took care of business.

"I got the pool skimmer and picked it up, put it back in its natural habitat," Alex Bowman said.

Alex Bowman reflected on his time at the Charlotte FC game in a social media post

Alex Bowman spent Thursday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, watching a Charlotte FC soccer game. Afterward, the Hendrick Motorsports driver reflected on his time at the game.

Bowman posted a number of photos from the event and was seen sporting a Charlotte FC jersey. In an Instagram post, Bowman recommended that his followers attend a Charlotte FC game while thanking his primary sponsor, Ally, for having him. Bowman wrote:

"Awesome new @charlottefc kit, crowd was loud, 10/10 would recommend. Thanks @allyracing for having me out!"

Alex Bowman is in his eighth full-time season driving for HMS in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 32-year-old spent the first three seasons (2018-2020) at the seat of the #88, but eventually switched to the #48 in 2021.

Bowman has won eight career Cup Series races, including a career-high four victories in 2021. His latest win came in the Chicago street race last year.

In 2025, Bowman has yet to find victory lane in 20 starts. However, Bowman has tallied four top-five finishes and a pair of pole positions. He has registered an average finish of 17.5 and currently sits 12th in the drivers' standings.

