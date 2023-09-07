“I was very concerned 80,000 people would boo me”: Dale Earnhardt Jr talks with WWE Superstar about his WrestleMania return

NASCAR legend and occasional stock car racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down with WWE superstar Cody Rhodes to discuss his triumphant return to the wrestling ring at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," made waves in the wrestling world with his surprise return on the night one of WrestleMania 38, where he squared off against Seth Rollins. This marked a significant moment in Rhodes' career as he rejoined the WWE after a six-year hiatus.

Addressing his apprehensions about the monumental event, Rhodes admitted in an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast:

"So I had this experience coming into WrestleMania. We got 80,000-something people, AT&T stadium, I was very concerned that they would be indifferent, or they would boo."

The former WWE star was entangled in a lengthy legal battle with the company over the rights to his last name, a dispute that was finally resolved in 2020.

Additionally, Rhodes played a pivotal role in the foundation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE's chief competitor in the United States. His role as an executive vice-president and an active wrestler for AEW, coupled with his on-screen actions, which included frequent jabs on WWE, were enough reasons for Cody Rhodes to stand by his beliefs.

Reflecting on his actions, Rhodes stated:

"They had every right to boo. I had left, started a completely rival promotion, ragged them, made fun of them, criticized them. I mean I had gone in."

However, despite the tumultuous history, Rhodes has managed to reestablish himself as a top babyface in the WWE.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Cody Rhodes find common ground in celebrating late-career triumphs

In the same episode of his podcast Dirty Mo Media, Earnhardt Jr. drew parallels between his own career trajectory and that of WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. Both sports icons expressed a profound appreciation for their respective careers, particularly in the later stages.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected:

"I kind of felt like that in the second half of my career. In the back 25% of my career, I celebrated every win as my first because I didn't know when the last one was coming."

The NASCAR icon's words struck a chord with Rhodes, who had experienced a unique journey in the world of professional wrestling. Earnhardt Jr. suggested that Rhodes' distinctive path and detours had given him an unparalleled perspective on his current position. He remarked,

"I think that maybe you, since you had this sort of path in this detour. You have this really unique perspective and appreciation for exactly where you are."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also acknowledged the weight of living up to a familial legacy, a sentiment that resonated with Cody, whose father, Dusty Rhodes, was a legendary figure in professional wrestling. Earnhardt Jr. stated:

"To have this second chance, to live the dream that you had all your life, that your dad lived. It's one hell of a thing."