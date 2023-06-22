“I couldn’t think of a better fit”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing are a match made in heaven

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was over the moon when Josh Berry got his big break in NASCAR Cup Series. Josh Berry will complete his long journey to the top of racing by replacing future NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing next season.

Kevin Harvick is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season, and Josh Berry was chosen as the No. 4 Ford Mustang driver for SHR on Wednesday. Berry joined hands with Harvick's agency earlier this year as his first management team in his career. He will be 33 when he enters his first full season at the NASCAR Cup level.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the one who discovered Berry in the internet racing community at least a decade years ago. Earnhardt has taken Berry as far as he can, including eight Cup races with Hendrick Motorsports this year as an injury replacement for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at that time.

"It's awesome for me. I'm proud for Josh. It's kind of a big relief to finally see him get a big opportunity like that. I couldn't think of a better fit for Josh or for Stewart Haas Racing..." Earnhardt Jr. said after the announcement was made.

Berry may lack NASCAR Cup Series-level racing experience, but he's an experienced driver who has clawed his way into Harvick's seat. He might end up filling a big empty space at SHR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be joining the NASCAR Broadcasting booth for the upcoming Nashville races

When the NASCAR Cup Series visits Nashville this weekend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will begin his sixth season as a broadcaster. Earnhardt has contributed significantly to NBC. He's been to the Olympics and the Kentucky Derby, and his Dale Jr. Peacock is airing the shows Download and Lost Speedways.

In a recent interview, Earnhardt Jr. discussed his passion for broadcasting. He enjoys discussing one-on-one battles and the opportunity to make those situations entertaining for spectators.

"What I love about broadcasting is talking about two cars battling,...I feel like as a broadcaster, that’s your main responsibility." he said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained that the commentators can advise the production truck to the location of the battles happening on any part of the track. So, while the race for first place may not be spectacular, odds are there will be a battle someplace.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. can appreciate the simple things and explain why they are worth getting enthusiastic about during the races.

