“I cried the whole victory lap, got fired from this job”: Harrison Burton reflects on sealing playoff berth and major Wood Brothers achievement

Harrison Burton clenched his first career Cup victory at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday and delivered his team, Woods Brothers Racing their 100th win in the Cup Series. Moments later, the Huntersville native spoke to NBC Sports reflecting on his feelings after the win.

Harrison Burton capitalized on a late-race push from Parker Retzlaff and snatched the lead from Kyle Busch. The two-time Cup Series champion closely missed out on the win and finished second, followed by Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Ty Gibbs.

Burton entered this year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 with just one top-five finish and five top-10s in his three-plus years of driving in the Cup Series. He will be replaced by Josh Berry behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet next year.

Speaking after the race, the 23-year-old spoke about his emotions while talking to NBC.

"I cried the whole victory lap," Burton said in the interview. "Got fired from this job and I wanted to do everything for the Wood Brothers that I could; they've given me an amazing opportunity in life. To get them 100 on my way out is amazing. We're in the playoffs now, let's go to Darlington and see what happens."

Harrison Burton currently sits 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 266 points to his credit. He has just one other top-10 finish this year while enduring four DNFs. The 23-year-old's Daytona win marks his first top-10 finish this season since the GEICO 500 which took place back in April.

Harrison Burton opens up on beating the "best in the business"

Kyle Busch looked to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona but Harrison Burton eventually edged him out and grabbed the checkered flag, thus becoming the 19th different driver to win a Cup Series race for Wood Brothers Racing.

"It's been the hardest three years of my life, the hardest three years of some of these guys' lives," Burton said in the same interview. "To win the way we just did, to beat the best in the business, Kyle Busch across the line...it's pretty fantastic. We're gonna celebrate this one."

As of today, 13 drivers are qualified for the playoffs through race wins. These include Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bell, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman and Burton.

NASCAR will now make a trip to Darlington Raceway for next week's race; the Cook Out Southern 500, where the remaining drivers will battle for the last three playoff berths. Fans can watch the 160-lap event live on NBC Sports and USA. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

