"I was crying inside the race car" - When Chase Briscoe dedicated emotional Xfinity win to wife Marissa amidst personal tragedy

Life took an unexpected turn for Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe in 2020 when he lost his daughter after his wife Marissa suffered a devastating miscarriage amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chase Briscoe, 25, driving in the Xfinity Series at the time, was in his second season with Stewart-Haas Racing when disaster struck for himself, his wife Marissa and their families. The couple, who had been expecting a daughter in the month of December that year, were informed by doctors of the distressing news that their unborn daughter did not have a heartbeat.

The news came to Chase Briscoe's knowledge just days before the driver was supposed to hit the track in Darlington after a 10-week break due to COVID-19. Shattered as he was, the former ARCA Menards Series champion delivered one of the most emotional moments in the history of the sport when he drove his No. 98 Ford to a memorable victory in the Toyota 200 race.

In a post-race interview with Fox Sports, Chase Briscoe tearfully dedicated his victory to his wife, acknowledging the profound impact of the past week on his life. He said:

"This is for my wife. This has been the hardest week I've ever had to deal with.

"When I took the lead with 50 laps to go, I was crying inside the race car. This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying."

Darlington win was "bigger than Daytona 500" for Chase Briscoe

For Briscoe, the triumph at Darlington held a significance that transcended the victory on the racetrack. Reflecting on the win, Briscoe felt it surpassed even the prestigious Daytona 500. He said in the same interview:

"This is the No. 1 win. Honestly, winning the Daytona 500 couldn't even top the feeling of just, like I was saying earlier, the ups and downs. This is what my family needed and what my wife needed."

After suspension of all racing action in the month of March due to the pandemic, Darlington was the first surface to host a NASCAR race since Phoenix. While Briscoe emerged victorious in the event, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch secured a runner-up finish.

Chase Briscoe went on to win another seven races that season, finishing the campaign in fourth position. He was subsequently promoted to the Cup Series in the 2021 season, a division he plies his trade in till date.

Briscoe has one win in the Cup Series, which came at Phoenix Raceway in 2022. He finished ninth in the same season, however, failed to impress in 2023. After the departure of veterans such as Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola, the 29-year-old driver has now taken the mantle of leader of a new-look SHR outfit in 2024.