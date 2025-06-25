"I'd only be bull-jiving myself": When John Force shut down GOAT talk by citing Richard Petty and drag racing legends

John Force has more NHRA championships, more Funny Car victories, and more No. 1 qualifiers than anyone in drag‑racing history. But ask him to crown himself the sport's greatest of all time, and he'll flatly refuse. At a 2022 NHRA media event, the 16‑time Funny Car champion pulled no punches when a reporter suggested he chase Richard Petty's stock‑car record of 200 wins.

Force is the winningest drag racer ever with 157 Funny Car wins, 167 No. 1 qualifiers, and 16 world championships between 1990 and 2013. Yet when asked if he considered himself motorsports' GOAT, he laughed it off (via NHRA):

"I'd only be bull‑jiving myself, and I don’t go there. I don't think about it. I've had people say, 'Go after (Richard Petty's) record 200 wins, but I never raced Petty. So why would I even say that?"

Force refused to compare across disciplines, instead crediting those who built his success. He acknowledges Richard Petty's NASCAR legacy, but draws a line, emphasising that direct competition defines greatness.

Both men have built racing dynasties for multiple decades, mentoring generations and shaping American motorsports. Petty has 200 Cup Series wins and seven titles in a career spanning five decades. While neither of them is racing anymore, they actively remain a big part of their respective series as team-owners and ambassadors.

(L to R) Don Garlits, John Force, Bob Glidden, and Kenny Bernstein at Pomona Raceway on November 11, 2001. Source: Getty

It shows Force's humility and the fierce loyalty to the icons who inspired him. He also pointed to fellow NHRA icons as benchmarks rather than rivals. Among them was Pro Stock great Bob Glidden, whose 85 national event wins once seemed insurmountable, until Force passed him.

Reflecting on breaking Glidden's win record, Force added:

"Glidden was standing there with me, and he goes, 'Well, good luck. You can break my record.' And I said, 'You're the greatest there ever, but I never raced you. Why am I going after your record?' None of that makes sense."

In Force's mind, the measure of a champion lies in the hearts and histories of those who set the bar. By holding fast to that principle, he positions himself not as the ultimate GOAT but as the best version of John Force, a racer who races for his love of the sport.

"Still chasing the heroes of my era": John Force's fire burns beyond numbers

NHRA funny car driver John Force celebrates after winning the 2024 Winternationals. Source: Imagn

Even after smashing nearly every NHRA record, John Force remained driven by memories of Don 'Big Daddy' Garlits, Don Prudhomme, and Shirley Muldowney - heroes who defined Funny Car before he arrived. Speaking in the NHRA press conference, Force added:

"I'm still chasing the Don Prudhommes and the heroes of my era. I'll never be 'Big Daddy' Don Garlits. And I'll never be Shirley (Muldowney). But I don't want to be. I just want to be John Force - a racer that does what he loves. I don't ever want to get compared."

Two years removed from that conversation in 2025, Force's words remain uncannily aligned with his actions. Even into his seventies, Force kept fighting. In 2023, he secured two runner-up finishes and a seventh-place points finish with a No. 1 qualifier to boot.

John Force celebrates with daughters Brittany Force, Courtney Force, and wife Laurie Force after winning at Maple. Source: Imagn

Then in 2024, he reminded everyone why his name still commands awe: victories at the Pomona Winternationals and Epping, a runner-up result in Chicago, a No. 1 qualifying run at Charlotte, and a Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge win at Epping. He was also named Person of the Year and Fan Favourite by NHRA’s National Dragster All-Star Team.

While a tragic accident in Virginia has sidelined Force since 2024, his presence in NHRA is far from gone. He continues his legacy with his team, John Force Racing.

