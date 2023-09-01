“I’d have gone for the kneecaps”: Kevin Harvick discusses who would win in a fight between him and Joey Logano

Ahead of Kevin Harvick's final NASCAR Cup Series playoff campaign, Joey Logano seemed to rekindle his past rivalry with the #4 Ford driver as he rolled back the years to their infamous collision at Pocono Raceway.

During the NASCAR media day at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Logano brought back the memories of their feud that had transpired 13 years ago. Referring to the crash at Pocono Raceway in 2010, Logano pondered what would have been the outcome if they had fought on the track following the incident.

The Team Penske driver wrote down the question in a hilarious manner and delivered it to the Stewart Haas Racing driver who had an equally hilarious reply.

"If we did fight in Pocono, how bad would have I have kicked your ***?" Harvick read aloud the question."

"Oh that would have been bad..." he answered with a smirk on his face."That would have been bad for him!... That would have been bad for him! He's tall and lanky, I would have gone straight for his legs. Probably his kneecap. Most Likely."

The #22 Ford driver, who was in close quarters burst out in laughter as he heard Kevin Harvick's reply.

While the two drivers didn't exchange fists after their accident 13 years ago, the feud did transform into a war of words after the then-20-year-old Logano infamously uttered "His wife wears the firesuit in his family".

As years rolled by the two drivers have reconciled over the incident. Kevin Harvick and his family paid tribute to the incident during NASCAR's visit to Pocono. He made a $12,000 donation to the Joey Logano Foundation. The amount was raised from the t-shirt sales which read "I wear the fire suit in this family."

While the two drivers might not get into a scrap, they will go head to head over the next 10 weeks of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff season.

Kevin Harvick blames the grass for Ryan Preece's violent wreck at Daytona

The NASCAR world witnessed Ryan Preece's horrifying crash at Daytona, where his #41 Ford Mustang flipped over 10 times before coming to rest.

Kevin Harvick reflected on the incident, asking the officials to remove the grass from the infield area.

"I don't like the grass," Harvick was quoted by Fox Sports."That wreck was more violent than it probably would have been if it wasn't going from one surface to the next. ... I didn't like how it would grab in the grass and twist in a different direction."

"I know we've talked about it for a number of years to get the grass off the back straightaway and there's more to it than just taking the grass off from all the rules [the track must follow]. The grass really needs to go."

All the veteran drivers and NASCAR SVP Elton Sawyer have a similar opinion. Sawyer has admitted that they will be discussing with the promoters and track owners to take the necessary action.