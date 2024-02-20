Ahead of the 66th edition of the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch got brutally roasted by his son Brexton, who didn't hold back on teasing his dad about not winning the Daytona 500 in his two-decade-long career.

Kyle Busch is the most successful active NASCAR Cup Series driver, boasting two championships and an impressive 63 wins at the premier level. Despite securing winning the rest of the crown jewel races, the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy has remained beyond his grasp, even after 18 attempts.

In a recent edition of the Fox Sports show "Kiddin' with Chris", Brexton Busch joined Owen Larson (son of Kyle Larson) and Cash Bowyer (son of Clint Bowyer) in the lead-up to the Great American Race. When Chris Myers asked the trio what they were most excited about the Daytona 500, Brexton dropped a hint:

"I'd like it better if he won one."

Kyle Busch has managed three top-five finishes in his 18 attempts at the prestigious race. During his early days at Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch dominated the race in 2007 and 2008, but couldn't close in on the win. His closest brush with victory came in 2019, when he secured his best result, finishing second.

His switch to Richard Childress Racing last year saw him come perilously close to winning the race, as he led at the 500-mile marker. However, he was caught up in a wreck in the double overtime finish and was classified 19th.

Like the legendary Dale Earnhardt, who waited 20 years to win the prestigious Harley J. Earl Trophy, Busch is nearing the same milestone. He will hope to put his #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy in the victory lane and celebrate the victory with his son Brexton.

Kurt Busch takes cheeky jab at Kyle Busch ahead of Daytona 500

While younger brother Kyle Busch is yet to win the Daytona 500, Kurt Busch accomplished the feat in 2017 while driving the #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

In the build-up to the 2024 edition of the race, Kurt Busch made an appearance at the press conference where he jokingly added that his name appeared on the trophy and not Kyle's. He boasted of this feat against Kyle's impressive Cup Series stats, adding to the sibling rivalry. He said at the press conference (via Alan Cavanna on X):

"It's one of those pieces of art that's so special with just the win, but yet the trophy is a piece of art. I think I'm on the lower bottom right if I remember right. It actually says Kurt and doesn't say Kyle, so that's one thing I still have up on him, otherwise, he's got two championships and double the wins but I got the Harley Earl (Daytona 500 trophy) at home and he does not."

Kyle Busch will aim to settle the scores on February 19, Monday at 4:00 pm ET.