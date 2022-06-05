"I'd like it to be a lot faster" - Brad Keselowski has advice for NASCAR after Chris Buescher's flip at Charlotte Motor Speedway

RFK co-owner Brad Keselowski and his driver Chris Buescher had a disappointing day at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend as they were all swept into different wrecks.

Of all the wrecks, Buescher’s wreck was the scariest one after he was caught up in Suarez’s mess with 54 laps to go. The wreck left his Fastenal Ford #17 sitting with its roof down, and the safety crew had to come to his rescue.

Following the incident, his boss Brad Keselowski raised concerns about the time it took for Buescher to turn over the car to come off. According to him, if the incident was to happen again, the turnover should be a lot faster than what we saw.

In a Twitter clip posted by Bob Pockrass, Keselowski said:

“I definitely have concerns. … I’d like it to be a lot faster when it comes to that, for sure.”

It was the first time since the start of the season that such a scenario happened, and NASCAR tried to attend to it as fast as they could.

Brad Keselowski was the first to be sidelined after he was caught up on lap 192. The Kohler Generators Ford #6 was running in 20th when Ryan Blaney and numerous other drivers started spinning, tagging the #6 in a mess. He went back to the pit road to try and revive it, but the machine was done for the day.

Brad Keselowski has had the most challenging 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2022 season has been one of the toughest seasons for the new #6 driver, who ditched Team Penske to drive for his own team at the start of the season. Apart from the tough penalties handed to him at the start of the season, he is among the drivers who have recorded a good number of DNFs.

He will be battling to earn a spot in the 2022 playoffs this week, where he is guaranteed 10 points will be stripped off due to the Level-2 penalty imposed on him. The bleeding has been real for the Rochester Hills native as he has only one top-10 finish.

The upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 doesn’t look that promising for #6 as he will be waiting for the green flag on pole 30th which is a tough start.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 event will be the first cup race to be held at the World Wide Technology Raceway, (Gateway) and Keselowski is really hoping to pen a history as the first Cup driver to win at Gateway.

