“I’d be ok with that”: Martin Truex Jr. on his ideal way to retire from NASCAR courtesy a fan’s prediction

Veteran NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. is open to the idea of retiring, on the condition that he wins the Cup Series championship this season.

Former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has been subject to speculations of an impending retirement multiple times in recent seasons. The 43-year-old's contract with Joe Gibbs Racing was set to run out at the end of last season, however, a one-year renewal meant Truex will at least see out the ongoing 2024 campaign.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Truex was presented with a fan theory proposing that if he were to win the Cup Series championship this season, he should retire by dropping the microphone in the victory lane and walking away. Responding to the intriguing prediction, the two-time Xfinity Series champion expressed his approval, stating:

"I like this person. It's a hell of a prediction. I'd be okay with that. I can see myself doing that."

He added:

"I guess I played some games with that whole situation. I mean, I don't know, I'm not very good at making good decisions."

Martin Truex Jr. reflects on the progression of his NASCAR career

Following Kevin Harvick hanging up his helmet at the end of last season, Truex is now the oldest driver on the circuit.

In a recent interview with NASCAR.com, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver reflected on his journey in NASCAR, emphasizing the surreal nature of competing in his 20th season and witnessing the myriad changes that have occurred over that time.

"It’s very strange. And it’s crazy how fast it happened. I cannot believe this is my 20th time racing in this race. It just feels like yesterday, I was just coming here for the first time," he said. "It’s really … it’s nuts how fast time goes by. And it’s also crazy to see just how much has changed since I first started — the names, the cars, the teams — everything is so different now than it was. Time flies, no doubt about it."

Martin Truex Jr. ended the season-opening Daytona 500 race in 15th position. He is set to start the upcoming Ambetter Health 400 race at Atalanta Superspeedway from the 12th position.