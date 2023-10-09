“I‘d have pile drove everybody into turn 1” - Kyle Busch happy for not making a desperate move, despite missing out on a playoff spot at Charlotte 

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch said that he was happy that he did not make a desperate move into Turn 1 as he would have driven into everybody at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 8).

The Richard Childress driver was knocked out of the Playoffs after being eliminated as he finished third behind No. 16 and No. 24 of AJ Allmendinger and William Byron, respectively, in Charlotte.

In his post-race interview, Kyle Busch was pretty satisfied with his performance and happy that he did not make any rash moves. He said:

"I was trying to do what car me and I was overstepping that a couple of more times again but I didn't crash which is good. But if I was doing desperation stuff then I‘d have pile drove everybody into Turn 1 on one of the restarts and open the door for us. Overall, this ride is on me anyways."

"The first two weeks of this round were obviously not very good, and we didn’t score any points. That’s where it’s at. That’s where it lies. Texas, Talladega, just not being able to execute and do a good job when points were on the line. It sucks to be out this early, but let us do Texas over again, and I feel like we’re right there. We’re ready.”

Kyle Busch sets his sight on racing at Victory Lane

Busch moved to Richard Childress Racing after racing with Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years. He has won thrice this season and despite his elimination from further playoff contention, Busch is looking forward to racing. He said:

“That’s what we want to do, go out on a high and win a few more races. That would definitely be good. You know, I look forward to Vegas. Vegas is my home track so I want to go out there and run good. Then we’ve got Homestead, which has always been a pretty good track for me, and of course Phoenix, as well. I would love to be the spoiler on that Sunday. That would be fun."

“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’ll keep building, and first year at RCR means a lot to me for Richard (Childress) having me and for the Chevy guys having me, everybody, to get this far.”

Kyle Busch finished third in the race but last in the playoff standings, as he had s poor finishes at Talladega and Texas in the previous two races.