“I’d say TBD”: Bob Pockrass weighs in on a potential Rockingham comeback to NASCAR

NASCAR recently added the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City to its 2025 lineup, sparking curiosity about another track, the Rockingham Speedway. While it's been since 2013 that Rockingham hosted a NASCAR event, speculation was rife that it might make a comeback in the 2025 schedule, especially after Insider Freddie Kraft hinted at its return on his Door Bumper Clear podcast, noting:

"There was other schedule news I heard this week that's pretty much confirmed. Rockingham is back. Not for the Cup cars. ARCA, Xfinity, Trucks (on) Easter weekend. Friday-Saturday show, no Sunday." [at 53:25]

Trending

With the announcement of Mexico City's inclusion, fans turned their attention to the fate of Rockingham Speedway. Insider Bob Pockrass weighed in on the query, sharing his insights on what the future might hold for the historic track. He updated:

"Would think Rockingham gets Xfinity and trucks next year. Whether Cup in future, i'd say TBD considering already racing Bowman Gray, Charlotte, North Wilkesboro, Darlington that are all relatively close."

Expand Tweet

Opened in October 1965, Rockingham Speedway originally hosted two NASCAR weekends every year until it was removed from the sport's premier series schedule in 2004. Initially a flat, one-mile oval, the track underwent changes in 1969 when it was transformed into a D-shaped, high-banked track that extended just over a mile, complete with an added infield road course.

In recent years, Rockingham has welcomed a variety of racing series. The track has been a venue for NASCAR trucks and Pro Series East, the ARCA Racing Series, the Whelen Southern Modified Tour, and the UARA Stars Late Model Series.

The NASCAR Clash Exhibition Race is set to take place at Bowman Gray Stadium

Previously hosted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on a makeshift quarter-mile track for the last three seasons, the Clash will now make its way back to Bowman Gray Stadium as part of the new schedule. Ben Kennedy announced the return on August 17, 2024.

In celebration of this homecoming, NASCAR Studios and FOX Sports Films will also collaborate on a one-hour documentary titled "The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium," slated to premiere on FS1.

Bowman Gray has a rich history of hosting “Tobacco Bowl” modified and sportsman events around the New Year’s holiday. With the introduction of new tracks to the 2025 Cup schedule, it will be intriguing to see how seasoned drivers adapt their Next Gen cars to these fresh challenges.

This weekend, the Cup Series moves to Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500, marking the final race of the regular season. With Tyler Reddick at the top of the points leaderboard, the upcoming race is anticipated to be frenzied, serving as the last opportunity for drivers to secure their spots in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback