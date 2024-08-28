"I'd be shocked if SVG is top 25 in points" - Denny Hamlin predicts Shane van Gisbergen's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series prospects

Trackhouse Racing Team recently announced Shane van Gisbergen as their third driver, piloting their #88 Chevy. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin recently expressed his concerns about SVG's ability to succeed during his full-time rookie season.

van Gisbergen is in his rookie full-time season in the Xfinity Series, piloting the #97 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing. With a decorated career spanning multiple motorsport disciplines, van Gisbergen boasts impressive credentials, including three Australian Supercars championships and top-five finishes in both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and GT Racing.

The Kiwi made a historic NASCAR debut at the inaugural Cup Series race on the Chicago Road Course, stunning the NASCAR community by securing a victory in his first-ever race.

Despite his celebrated career, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin thinks that van Gisbergen might struggle in his rookie full-time season with Trackhouse. In a recent episode of the Dirty Mo Media podcast, Hamlin said,

"If SVG is top 25 in points next year, I would be-I'd be shocked, I really would[...] He's likely just gonna go win a road course, and then find themselves 16th or better. And as long as they keep multiple road courses in the playoffs, he could f*ck I don't know, he could go to the top eight"

As things currently stand, van Gisbergen is P12 in the Xfinity Series standings. In 22 starts, the 35-year-old has secured three race wins, 6 top-ten finishes, and 3 top-five finishes, securing his spot in the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick believes Shane van Gisbergen's move to Trackhouse is not because of statistics alone

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick believes that Trackhouse Racing signed Shane van Gisbergen because of his expertise on road courses. Reports suggest the 2025 schedule will see a road course race in Mexico, which Trackhouse intends to take full advantage of.

In a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick shared his opinion on SVG's move to the Cup and the possibilities of his rookie season.

"When you look at it, a lot of people say 'SVG in the Cup Series, why would Trackhouse not continue their development of Zane Smith and put SVG in the car?' Well the bottom line is, sounds like they're going to add Mexico City to the schedule, you've got six road courses on the schedule," [39:55] Harvick said.

"To me it's about being able to be in a position to win and putting yourself in the playoffs you know, taking a chance and saying 'We feel like we're going to win one of these road course races with SVG in the car.' I feel like that's what Justin Marks (owner of Trackhouse) is saying to himself and his team and his situation, and saying 'We're going to win one of these races and we're going to put ourselves in the playoffs with one of our cars right here,'" [40:29] he added.

van Gisbergen has already participated in a few Cup races this season, but a full-time campaign could provide him with the opportunity to fully showcase his talents and capabilities in the series.

