“I’d trade every one of those”: Joey Logano opens up about the missing piece in his NASCAR legacy

Last week, Team Penske driver Joey Logano was featured in an interview with SpeedFreaks on Instagram ahead of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover International Speedway. During the interaction, Logano had mentioned his desire to win a race at Dover Motor Speedway and secure the Monster trophy.Logano has been trying to win at the one-mile track throughout his Cup Series career; however, he has yet to succeed. The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a chance to do so at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 but missed out on the same. He had a good qualifying session and clinched an P8 finish. But then fell one spot during stage one, and following his pace, Logano ended stage two in P13.Ultimately, Joey Logano fell one more spot and wrapped up the 400-mile race in P14 behind Michael McDowell. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took home the win, his third at the one-mile track. Reflecting on his outside of P10 finish, Logano told the host:&quot;As far as coolness of trophies, yeah, it's up there pretty high. It's pretty cool, you put the die cast card and it looks cool. I got four of the little ones from the Xfinity races, but I'd trade every one of those for a Cup win, Cup wins obviously mean a lot more.&quot; (via Instagram) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoey Logano currently ranks 11th in the Cup Series points table with 524 points to his credit. Additionally, he has one win, five top-ten finishes, and two top-five finishes with one pole position in 21 starts this season. Since his victory at Texas Motor Speedway, Logano has struggled to secure another win this season.“I made the mistake of believing that I was going to be the man”: Joey Logano got candid about his early days of Cup Series racingAfter triumphing in the Xfinity Series and now the ARCA Menards Series East, Joey Logano had high hopes for his Cup Series debut. However, things went south for Logano, and he failed to qualify for his debut race at Richmond Raceway in 2008.Following the same, Logano had a tough time securing satisfactory results for Joe Gibbs Racing. Ultimately, the team replaced him with Matt Kenseth, making it the #22 Ford driver's hardest point in his life. However, this led him to join Team Penske, and reflecting on the same, Joey Logano stated:“I didn’t feel the pressure that much at the time, I think, because I was young.”“I didn’t have any responsibilities either; I was a kid. I didn’t have to support my family. I had a ridiculous amount of confidence for no reason at all. When I first started out, I drank all my Kool-Aid. All of the hype that was around me before I came in, I made the mistake of believing that I was going to be the man,” he added.Looking back on his 18-year-old self, Logano claimed:“When you’re 18, you don’t know any better.”Joey Logano is set to compete at the Crown Jewel event, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2025. TNT Motorsports, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will cover the 400-mile race at 2 pm ET.