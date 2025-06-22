"I'd wreck my mom for a win": Connor Zilisch delivers unfiltered take on outdueling best friend Jesse Love at Pocono

Connor Zilisch bagged his second win of the 2025 season on Saturday (June 22) at Pocono Raceway. During a post-race interview, the JR Motorsports driver reflected on racing against his best friend and fellow Xfinity driver Jesse Love.

Zilisch snatched the lead from Love with just five laps to go and pulled away for what was his third career win and first on an oval. Love finished second, while rounding off the top five were Christian Eckes, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Sieg.

When asked if Zilisch would go a little easy on Love while racing him in a points-paying race, the 18-year-old speedster said,

“You know the saying, I'd wreck my mom for a win, you know, it's tough because you don't wanna have to go hang out on Monday and him be mad at me, but at the same time, a win is a win.”

Trending

“If it's for fifth place or whatever, I might be a little bit nicer than other guys, but for the win, I'm gonna race everyone like I wanna win. He would do the same; I expect the same out of him,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Zilisch’s JRM boss and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as the crew chief for the No. 88 team.Zilisch's full-time crew chief, Mardy Lindsey, stayed out due to a one-race suspension for loose lug nuts on his car at Nashville a few weeks ago.

16 races into the season, Connor Zilisch sits fifth in the driver standings with 488 points to his name, while Jesse Love ranks fourth, 14 points ahead of Zilisch. As things stand, both drivers are in the playoff rumble.

Trackhouse Racing adds two more races to Connor Zilisch’s Cup Series schedule

Recently, Trackhouse Racing added two more races to Connor Zilisch’s Cup Series schedule for 2025. The driver will make starts at Echopark Speedway (previously known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) on June 28, and Watkins Glen International on August 10.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race two more times in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Zilisch said of the opportunity. “Nothing beats experience in this sport, especially at the Cup level. Thanks to everyone at Red Bull and Trackhouse for this opportunity.”

Zilisch made his Cup Series debut driving the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevy at COTA earlier this year. He completed 49 of the 95 scheduled laps before getting involved in a mid-race crash with teammate and Cup Series regular Daniel Suarez.

Connor Zilisch returned for his second Cup Series start of the year at the Coca-Cola 600. He got collected in yet another crash, this time with Jimmie Johnson. Thankfully, the Charlotte native escaped with minor damage to his car and finished the race 23rd. Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 car for Trackhouse, won the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.