“I damn sure would call these idiots out”: Denny Hamlin wishes for one thing amid Xfinity race fiasco

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin recently made a post on social media, wishing that he was in the commentary booth for the NXS race that took place on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. After witnessing the chaos-filled race, Hamlin posted on X saying that he would have called out some of the 'idiots' during the race even if it meant he would get fired.

Martinsville Speedway lived up to its reputation for chaos on Saturday night with a wild, crash-filled race that ended in a dramatic overtime finish. In a race that saw 14 caution flags for a staggering 104 laps, Austin Hill managed to survive a last-lap wreck to claim victory in the Marine Corps 250.

The final laps of the race were completely chaotic. In the overtime restart, after a caution on lap 249, Taylor Gray forced his way past Sammy Smith to take the lead. But in the final corner of the race, Smith sent Gray spinning into the outside wall, triggering a chain reaction of crashes on the start-finish straight. Justin Allgaier, running just behind them, was hit by Austin Hill, who then pushed Allgaier into Smith.

Witnessing the on-track chaos, Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on the race. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"God, I wish I were in the booth. Id get fired but I damn sure would call these idiots out."

Austin Hill's victory not only gave Richard Childress Racing its 100th Xfinity Series win but also earned the 30-year-old a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Denny Hamlin proposes a short-term fix for the chaos at Martinsville

The Xfinity Series race was pretty similar to the Truck Series race on Friday, at least in terms of the on-track action and chaos. Denny Hamlin, who is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, has a solution in mind to limit the aggression at the 0.526-mile short oval.

In another post on X, Hamlin suggested that NASCAR could employ an 'avoidable contact' penalty to stop the drivers from being overly aggressive. He wrote:

"Martinsville is a track that could use a ‘avoidable contact’ penalty."

Denny Hamlin doubled down on his idea when Dale Earnhardt Jr. also shared his disappointment with the racing at Martinsville. Junior posted on X, saying:

"This racetrack is historic in the grand scheme of all things NASCAR and deserves better."

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver commented on the post with his idea and wrote that such a penalty would solve the problem, at least in the short term.

"It just takes 1 penalty and it will stop this sh*t. For the short term, that is. Gotta send a message," Denny Hamlin wrote.

The 44-year-old achieved his third top-10 result at Homestead-Miami Speedway last week. The likes of Kevin Harvick have also suggested that Denny Hamlin could be on for a win this weekend in Martinsville.

