“I didn’t expect it”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s driver impressed with his deep involvement in major NASCAR stepup

Justin Allgaier spoke on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s involvement in JR Motorsport's Cup Series. He shared his thoughts on the Teardown on Dirty Mo Media.

Allgaier is the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. He has secured a total of 25 victories in the Xfinity Series, ranking him tenth on the all-time wins list. The 38-year-old is appearing in the NASCAR Cup Series this week, driving the No. 40 car for JR Motorsports during the prestigious Daytona 500.

Allgaier was a guest on the Teardown on Dirty Mo Media, where he talked about Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his immense dedication for his team's Cup Series debut:

"When Dale was here at 6 a.m.. I mean he said he was gonna be but I didn't I guess in some ways I didn't expect it, but you know to see him as excited as he's been and Kelly and LW and as long as I've been in JR motorsports I don't know that I ever really saw this come to fruition. Number two, definitely didn't have me as the driver listed as the the one that would be making the the first start for them."

The 2024 Xfinity Series champion continued:

"But it's been cool to see their passion for it, whether this is the first one of many or the last I don't know. But it's been cool to see the process. Dale's been like a kid in a candy store all the way through this whole process and it's it's been really fun to watch and it makes me excited just because he's that excited."

JR Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., is gearing up for its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 2025 Daytona 500, marking a major milestone for the team. This entry into the Cup Series follows years of success in the Xfinity Series, where JR Motorsports has achieved 88 wins and four championships since it was founded in 2005.

Competing in the Daytona 500 is not just a historic moment for JR Motorsports; it also embodies Earnhardt's vision to enhance his team's presence in NASCAR's top tier. The No. 40 car will be sponsored by Traveller Whiskey - the whiskey brand of musician Chris Stapleton - showcasing a partnership that merges motorsports with celebrity influence.

“Here’s an idea”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on'more practice' debate by NASCAR teams and drivers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently weighed in on the debate over NASCAR practice sessions, suggesting that tracks should remain open for practice, leaving it up to drivers and teams to decide whether they want to participate.

"Here's an idea. Open the track up for practice. If you don't want to practice, you don't practice. If you want to practice, you practice. Crazy idea, I know, but would you believe they used this method for decades with no real complaints," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X.

For the 2025 NASCAR season, changes have been made to the practice and qualifying format. Group practice sessions have been extended from 20 to 25 minutes, and qualifying will now follow a single-round format at most tracks.

The 2025 Daytona 500 featured an additional 50-minute practice session before qualifying. These adjustments aim to provide teams with more track time and bring the schedule closer to pre-pandemic formats.

