“I didn’t expect that”: Justin Allgaier reacts to JRM rookies Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil’s intense COTA clash

On March 8, 2025, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, featured in pre-race media day proceedings ahead of the Phoenix race. During the interview, Allgaier opened up about his views on JR Motorsports rookie drivers Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch's clash at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Zilisch won his second Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Despite sitting in the pole position, winning the race was not an easy task; Zilisch had to battle his teammate Carson Kvapil and faced a commitment line violation penalty, sending him to the end of the pack.

Following the restart, the #88 Chevy driver paved his way up to the lead. He competed with Kvapil for the lead until the #1 Chevy's front tire blew up, and on lap 56, Zilisch took the lead and ultimately won the race.

Reflecting upon the situation involving Kvapil and Zilisch, their teammate Justin Allgaier stated:

"Last week I thought was interesting that those two were going head to head, and unfortunately I think the right front they flat spot the right front on Carson's car, but I think that was going to be a battle down to the wire, which, um, I didn't expect, I guess, in some ways." [07:20]

Allgaier further mentioned that he approves of both rookies' work ethics. He also highlighted that Carson Kvapil works for the late mall team for his family. The #7 Chevy driver is set to compete in the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 8, 2025.

"Fun road course to race on": Justin Allgaier opened up about his views on the COTA track

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2008, driving part-time for Penske Championship Racing. He drove the #12 Dodge for three seasons in the series. Then, he switched to a pair of teams, Turner Motorsports and Turner Scott Motorsports.

Allgaier locked his seat in the #7 JR Motorsports Chevy in 2016 and has been with the team since then. He is now competing in his 15th full-time Xfinity Series season and completed the race held at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last week.

"COTA has always been a fun road course to race on, but this weekend brings a whole new set of challenges with this reconfigured layout. We’ve always had strong Chevrolets on the road courses, and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) will give me another strong BRANDT Professional Agriculture / REV 1 Energy Chevrolet when we hit the track for practice and qualifying on Friday," Allgaier stated.

"Hopefully we can keep all four fenders on the car all weekend long and be there when it counts on Saturday," he concluded.

Justin Allgaier began the race from a solid P4 position, but unfortunately, he finished the race in P29. The 38-year-old ranks fifth in the standings with one top-five and one top-ten finish in three starts this season.

