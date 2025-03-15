“I didn’t do a good enough job”: Tanner Gray looks back on third place finish in Las Vegas outing

NASCAR driver Tanner Gray finished P3 in the recent Craftsman Truck Series race, the Ecosave 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, held on March 14, 2025. The Tricon Garage driver reflected on the race weekend and detailed the disappointment of not being able to convert the performance into a win.

Gray made a late charge and moved up the grid after starting P18. The #15 Tricon Garage Toyota moved inside the top five after the late caution flag. Gray could see the lead of the race with 25 laps to go as teammate Corey Heim was in front of him in the lead. However, a wrong move saw the chances of winning diminish as Grant Enfinger passed the #15 driver and took second place.

NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

The Tricon Garage driver spoke with the media after the race and explained how his choice of lane selection and the subsequent tire wear stopped him from winning the Ecosave 200.

“I just got too tight at the end of the run. I think I burned it up coming from the rear and just didn’t do a good enough job when I got to (Heim). I thought I was definitely better and didn’t make the right lane choices when it mattered. I felt like if I could have gotten out front, maybe I wouldn’t have had to push it as hard and burn it up,” said Tanner Gray (via NASCAR).

“A lack of experience racing up front and feel like I didn’t do a good enough job. Just wish I could have had a few of those decisions back and done some things differently,” he added.

Tanner Gray has participated in 117 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series races over six years and hasn't managed to win a single one. The 25-year-old’s best result came in 2023 during the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway.

“It's frustrating”: Tanner Gray on not being able to capitalize on the opportunity to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray’s teammate Corey Heim has already scored a couple of wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series this season, which includes the win at the Daytona International Speedway. Heim finished the 2024 season second in the championship, whereas Gray possibly had one of his worst seasons, where he did not score a single Top 5 result.

Gray detailed how he had the opportunity to win the race and has had a car underneath him that is capable of winning, yet isn't able to convert the result into a win. Speaking about the same, he said:

“It’s frustrating when you know you have a truck that can win and don’t close it out. That’s really the first time in the entire time I’ve been in the Truck Series that I feel like I’ve had a legitimate chance to win a race straight up like that. It’s frustrating to not be able to close that out.”

The 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 was the last Top 5 result for Gray before the P3 finish at the 2025 Ecosave 200.

