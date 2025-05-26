  • home icon
  • “I didn’t like”: William Byron calls out Joey Logano for letting Ross Chastain forfeit his dominance

"I didn't like": William Byron calls out Joey Logano for letting Ross Chastain forfeit his dominance

By Aneesh
Modified May 26, 2025 04:08 GMT
William Byron

William Byron didn't hold back in blaming Joey Logano for allowing Ross Chastain to close in on his #24 Chevrolet Camaro. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led a race-high 283 laps; however, he couldn't help but see Trackhouse Racing's Chastain seize the Coca-Cola 600 win.

Byron began the Memorial Day weekend race from third and kept himself in contention for the win. Even though he braved eight cautions for 52 laps, masterfully fended off Denny Hamlin, who led 53 laps and survived the 33 lead changes, he couldn't claim the win following a late-race overtake by Chastain.

The HMS driver pointed out Logano's involvement in his disappointment, outlining that he didn't like how the Team Penske driver, who was ahead of the #24 Chevy at the time, drove on Turns 3 and 4 that ultimately helped Chatsain catch up.

"He (Logano) was doing the usual. What I didn't like is he just kept moving around at 3 and 4, I don't know what he was doing," Byron said via Noah Lewis (2:10 onwards).
Byron salvaged a runner-up finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as Chastain led the final six laps to the checkered flag, punching his playoff ticket.

Ross Chastain makes feelings known after dethroning William Byron to etch his maiden win this season

Unlike William Byron, who had a heads-up with a third-place start, Ross Chastain began the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race from last. The Florida native crashed his #1 Trackhouse machine during practice, forcing him to pilot a backup car in the crown jewel race.

Nonetheless, Chastain weaved through the pack, and his pit crew's remarkable executions helped him win big battles of the pit road for crucial track position gains. Chastain made the race-winning move on Lap 395. He pulled a slide job on Byron to overtake for the final time, marking his sixth Cup Series victory and his first at the 1.5-mile iconic facility.

Ross Chastain led a total of 8 laps in Charlotte before crossing the start/finish line. He is now ranked eighth in the Cup Series standings, while William Byron reigns supreme as former leader Kyle Larson suffered an early exit.

Aneesh

Aneesh

Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.

When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.

He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.

Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can.

