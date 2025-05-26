“I didn’t like”: William Byron calls out Joey Logano for letting Ross Chastain forfeit his dominance

William Byron didn't hold back in blaming Joey Logano for allowing Ross Chastain to close in on his #24 Chevrolet Camaro. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led a race-high 283 laps; however, he couldn't help but see Trackhouse Racing's Chastain seize the Coca-Cola 600 win.

Byron began the Memorial Day weekend race from third and kept himself in contention for the win. Even though he braved eight cautions for 52 laps, masterfully fended off Denny Hamlin, who led 53 laps and survived the 33 lead changes, he couldn't claim the win following a late-race overtake by Chastain.

The HMS driver pointed out Logano's involvement in his disappointment, outlining that he didn't like how the Team Penske driver, who was ahead of the #24 Chevy at the time, drove on Turns 3 and 4 that ultimately helped Chatsain catch up.

"He (Logano) was doing the usual. What I didn't like is he just kept moving around at 3 and 4, I don't know what he was doing," Byron said via Noah Lewis (2:10 onwards).

Byron salvaged a runner-up finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as Chastain led the final six laps to the checkered flag, punching his playoff ticket.

Ross Chastain makes feelings known after dethroning William Byron to etch his maiden win this season

Unlike William Byron, who had a heads-up with a third-place start, Ross Chastain began the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race from last. The Florida native crashed his #1 Trackhouse machine during practice, forcing him to pilot a backup car in the crown jewel race.

Nonetheless, Chastain weaved through the pack, and his pit crew's remarkable executions helped him win big battles of the pit road for crucial track position gains. Chastain made the race-winning move on Lap 395. He pulled a slide job on Byron to overtake for the final time, marking his sixth Cup Series victory and his first at the 1.5-mile iconic facility.

PRN @@PRNlive Ross Chastain: "Holy cow, we just won the World 600 ... It's so cool to do it on Memorial Day. Think about what this weekend means ... the ones who didn't get to come home, they paid the ultimate sacrifice, we're racing for them."

Ross Chastain led a total of 8 laps in Charlotte before crossing the start/finish line. He is now ranked eighth in the Cup Series standings, while William Byron reigns supreme as former leader Kyle Larson suffered an early exit.

