“I didn’t notice I was wearing them” - NASCAR star Austin Cindric on wearing glasses for successive weeks while racing

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric sported a different look during NASCAR's visit to Atlanta as he was spotted wearing glasses for the first time in the car. Cindric made his debut donning glasses inside his #2 Ford on Saturday and also wore them during the Quaker State 400.

The Ohio native felt the need for eyewear after finishing 27th in the night race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25. This Wednesday he had an eye appointment and was later seen sprinting to the mall to have his pair ready within a short time.

After a successful outing in Atlanta wearing glasses to take home a 12th-place result, Austin Cindric will don the eyewear for this weekend in Loudon. Sporting the new look once again at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Cindric revealed that his first outing with them wasn't as disastrous as he expected it to be.

"Less of a disturbance than I probably expected them to be. So I sat in the car all day in the qualifying on Saturday, just like do I need to adjust my helmet at all, change anything. I was kind of bothered by it all day on Saturday," he said to Bob Pockrass in Loudon.

"...And then we went to the race and other than the occasional sweat that would drip in your eye, that you couldn't really get through the glass. Other than that it was perfectly normal, I didn't even notice I was wearing them. It was a pretty easy transition for as quickly as I got them, wore them, and tried it all out," he added.

When asked if the glasses caused any pain and if they improved his eyesight, Austin Cindric joked that his eyesight didn't worsen.

"I was more worried about my nose... all minor concerns. I didn't see worse that's for sure," he added with a smile.

Exploring Austin Cindric's eye problem that affects his vision

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Austin Cindric

Last weekend when Austin Cindric sported his new look in Atlanta, he revealed that he was nearsighted (myopia). The 24-year-old had trouble identifying things far away and thus affecting his ability to race.

The #2 Team Penske Ford driver opened up about his eye problem and his decision to wear eyeglasses in a media session last weekend.

"I didn’t take any much time to decide whether or not this was the right thing for me to do as far as getting glasses, especially for me," Cindric said. "I guess I’m nearsighted, and I have trouble seeing things far away. My profession requires me to identify things that are far away at a high rate of speed, so I would identify that as significantly important to eliminate a weakness."

Luckily, Cindric has another fellow glass-wearer Joey Logano as his teammate, whom he consulted to learn about the intricacies of wearing it along with the other gear.

While teammates Logano and Ryan Blaney start in the top five, Austin Cindric lines up in the 22nd position for the Crayon 301 race, this Sunday (July 16) at 2:30 PM ET.