“I didn’t think it would make a difference”: Samantha Busch reveals her ‘favorite’ supplement that prevailed over her skepticism

Samantha Busch, the wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram. She answered a question about the 'favorite' supplement she has been using for her lifts.

Mrs Busch used to work as a professional model for Chevy on the race weekends and met Kyle Busch there. They tied the knot in December 2010 and share two kids: nine-year-old Brexton and two-year-old Lennix. Samantha is also a lifestyle influencer on Instagram and shares fitness and fashion-related tips on her account.

During her latest Q&A session, a fan asked Kyle Busch's wife about her 'favorite' supplement she consumes to stay in shape and wrote:

"Favorite supplement that you use"

Samantha Busch recommended the fan the Endura-Form stimulant-free pre-workout from 1st Phorm and replied:

"This stimulant free pre workout has been helping me to work out harder and lift heavier. I didn't think it would make a difference but dang it does!"

Samantha Busch amazed by results of the 1st Phorm supplements (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagam)

The stimulant-free pre-workout from 1st Phorm has four flavors: strawberry pineapple, peach ring, black cherry, and berry lemonade. Mrs. Busch uses the berry lemonade flavor, and it costs $44.99. Earlier this month, she held a giveaway for the brand's supplement on her Instagram.

Samantha Busch flaunted her toned abs in a gym supplement giveaway

On January 13, 2025, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, took to her Instagram and held a gym supplement giveaway. She flaunted her physique, sharing a post and story with 1st Phorm supplements.

Mrs Busch recommended the supplements to her fans who aim to start their fitness journey in 2025. She shared a link in her story to participate in the giveaway and captioned it:

"Let’s kick off 2025 by crushing those New Year’s health goals together! 🎉 I’m doing a special GIVEAWAY to help you kickstart your journey✨"

This was not the first time Samantha Busch displayed her toned abs and physique. She frequently shared fitness-related tips with her fans on her Instagram, posting workout videos promoting her collaboration with 1st Phorm Supplements. Previously, the wife of the Las Vegas native shared a fitness tip with her fans she hoped she knew when she was younger.

On December 19, 2024, Mrs. Busch took to her Instagram and shared a workout video. In the video, she did leg raises while holding onto a pull-up bar, promoting "health and wellness" to her fans. The caption read:

“Here are just a few of the things I wish I could tell my younger self related to fitness and diet:”

“Don't fall for the fat-free trap-it's usually fake junk that leaves you bloated.”

“Pick workouts that make you feel energized and strong, not drained.”

“Good fats are your friend- don't fear them, your body thrives on them daily.”

“Rest days aren't lazy-they're essential for growth and healing.”

“Health isn't about forcing it-it's about listening to your body, nourishing it, and moving in ways that feel good to YOU. Wellness is a journey, not a quick fix! What's a health tip you wish you learned sooner?”

Also, Samantha Busch has been vocal about her experience with IVF and miscarriage. She helps people suffering from infertility via her book 'Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage' and her foundation, Bundle of Joy Fund, offering monetary awards to couples who suffer from infertility.

