“I didn’t think it was possible”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. “shocked” by NASCAR’s All-Star Race decision, backs Denny Hamlin’s “great point”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the leaked NASCAR schedule for the 2026 season. The veteran driver shared his reaction about the All-Star race and also agreed with Denny Hamlin's point about Dover.The 2026 NASCAR schedule, which was supposed to be released this week, has reportedly been leaked. This gave the fans a sneak peek into the tracks and the destinations, but what caught everyone's eye was the All-Star race potentially being moved to Dover from North Wilkesboro Speedway.While talking about the same on his podcast, Dale Jr Download, Earnhardt spoke about how he was shocked by the decision. He said (via Dirty Mo Media):&quot;There's a lot of reasons why Dover is going to be an all star race. It isn't just the decision of one person or one business or one entity. NASCAR would want to improve the networks, have a ton of leverage on really how that works out. I am shocked honestly, that they were even able to switch Wilkesboro and Dover. I didn't think it was possible. I heard about this probably and month or two ago. I never thought that they would make it the All Star race because number one doesn't have lights, and it's Dover.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. further backed Denny Hamlin's point about making Dover an All-Star race, as the 1-mile track does not get any passes until 30-40 laps in.&quot;Denny had such a great point on his show, Denny said &quot;man you know dover needs 400 laps to have a chance to be a good show&quot;. The All Star race are quick segments. You know 20-30 or whatever it is. Quick little you know stages and a 30 lap run at Dover is not going to be that compelling but I'm as confused or perplexed I guess as I am about that All Star race.&quot; he added.Dale Earnhardt Jr. has 26 wins and has been inducted into several Hall of Famer. He retired from the sport in 2017 and currently works as a part-time crew chief for Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks about his racing futureThe Hall of Famer spoke about his future in racing. He spoke about the same after his involvement in the CARS Tour Race at Anderson Motor Speedway.Despite hanging up his racing gloves in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to be involved in the sport through the CARS Tour. He does not get into a race car as often as he used to but still likes to be involved in the sport, as he likes the zeal and fun-loving environment. While in conversation with Racing America, he said:&quot;It's hard to be specific, you know, I get to do this, I mean I do this because it's fun, I don't need or have to do it, I love the tour, I love this type of racing and I want to be around it and maybe you could put yourself in my shoes with your line of work or whatever it is you're passionate about, but like if you went to an event and knew you could go to cover it, but you decided just to go to be a spectator, you might regret not being there to cover it. &quot;Earnhardt further added,&quot;So I come here and I'm like, man, what if I showed up and I didn't drive, I might wish I would have raced, right? So I'm trying to push myself to run a little bit more and we run about four races a year, that's pretty good for me.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be seen racing at the Late Model Stock Car race, which is all set to take place later this month on August 29.