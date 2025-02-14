“I didn’t want to take the provisional”: $40M worth Helio Castroneves makes his feelings clear after suffering a heartbreaking Daytona blow

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves saw his Daytona 500 hopes cut short after being involved in an on-track incident during his first-ever Daytona Duel. Unfortunately, the impact forced him out of the Great American Race. Reflecting on the setback, the four-time Indy 500 champion shared his thoughts on the incident.

Helio Castroneves earned a spot in the Daytona 500 through NASCAR’s new Open Provisional Exemption (OEP) rule, which expands the field to 41 cars to accommodate elite drivers from other motorsports. The four-time Indy 500 champion will compete in the prestigious event with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91, driving the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

However, the Brazilian native wanted to secure his spot through the Duels and use the Provisional as a safety net. After his hand was forced into that decision, Castroneves, in an interview with Matt Weaver shared his thoughts.

"Unfortunately, you know, at the same time it's an incredible package, but there was a lot of movement, air flowing around us, and in this situation, I don't know who ended up crashing, ended up hitting me, and that's where I ended up hitting it. So it's very difficult to figure it out, to control where to go."

He added:

"But up to that point was really good. I feel bad for obviously the Project 91 and the Track House team, they're going to have some more to do. I didn't want to take the provision, but now I will have to take the provision to go to the race, of course. But yeah, it's incredible. I was learning a lot as it goes. It's a shame that we have to finish here."

Competing part-time in the IndyCar Series, Helio Castroneves, who is worth $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) drives the #6 Dallara DW12 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. Since making his debut at the 2001 Pennzoil Copper World Indy 200, the 49-year-old has amassed 25 wins, 84 podiums, and 48 pole positions across 300+ races.

Helio Castroneves will now appear in the 500-mile race on Sunday and would be hoping to turn things around for himself.

Denny Hamlin criticizes NASCAR’s “desperation” that guaranteed Helio Castroneves's Daytona 500 spot

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin blasted NASCAR for its controversial Open Exemption Provisional rule, which allowed Helio Castroneves to be a part of the prestigious Daytona 500. Hamlin believes that the traditional way of securing your spot in the race is the right way to go in the 'highest form of motorsports' in America.

“My opinion on this was that it was desperate. I didn’t like it. I just thought that you’re really doing everything you can to try to get a headline. And I still believe it to be true, I do. NASCAR is the highest form of motorsports in the U.S., so why can’t we act like the big boys and say, ‘If you wanna come over here and run with us, show me what you got, go qualify in the race,’”

Meanwhile, Hamlin's 23XI driver Bubba Wallace emerged victorious in Duel 1 at Daytona. Catch the main event on Sunday, at 2:30 PM ET.

