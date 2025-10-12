“I don’t agree with it”: Shane van Gisbergen reacts to Denny Hamlin’s greatest road course driver ever NASCAR claim

Denny Hamlin said recently on his Actions Detrimental podcast that Shane van Gisbergen is the greatest road course driver in NASCAR history. Although Gisbergen himself would disagree, he thought it was pretty “humbling” that Hamlin thought so.

Shane van Gisbergen stunned everyone by winning his Cup Series debut at the Chicago Street Course back in 2023. Driving the No. 91 Chevy Camaro under Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program, the three-time Supercars champion became the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to achieve this historic feat.

Currently, Gisbergen drives full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. With five wins this season alone, the most recent one coming at Charlotte last week, the Auckland native has become the winningest foreign-born driver in the series' history. He is also the only rookie to have won multiple races this year.

When asked what he thought about Hamlin’s comments, Gisbergen said (0:53),

“I don't agree with it, but it's pretty amazing that my peers think that of me. I had some amazing races this year on the road course. My car is obviously very good as well, so thank you to Trackhouse.”

Gisbergen spoke about improving at oval racetracks. His 10th-place finish at Kansas Speedway earlier this year happens to be his best performance at an oval racetrack. His previous best finish at an oval was a P12 at Martinsville in 2024.

“But yeah, I'd hopefully race these guys better on ovals, and they start thinking of me (as) a serious competitor on ovals. But pretty humbling for them to say that,” he added.

Gisbergen made the 2025 playoffs but fell out of contention right in the first round. However, the Chevy star can still contend for wins over the next few weeks. As things stand, only four races remain on the 2025 schedule.

“I was pretty speechless”- Shane van Gisbergen reacts to new NASCAR livery featuring tributes to his homeland

For the NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12, Shane van Gisbergen will honor New Zealand, his country of origin, through a special black and silver livery. The driver was allowed to have some influence on the design, so he went with a unique New Zealand theme.

His No. 88 ride will feature the silver fern all over its body, as well as the Southern Cross and multiple red stars. Gisbergen, who won the NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year honors this season, was left speechless when he saw his car for the Las Vegas weekend.

“Pretty stoked to represent New Zealand as much as I can, and thanks to Jockey for letting me do that,” Shane van Gisbergen said. “I was pretty speechless when I first saw this car."

Named South Point 400, fans can watch the race on USA (5:30 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR, Channel 90. Gisbergen will enter the race 12th in the driver standings with 2142 points to his name.

