"I don’t allow people to see this side of me": $9M-worth Kenny Wallace shares hilarious reaction to his vintage photo

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently took to his social media to comment on an old picture of him shared by a follower. Wallace, reposting the image on his X (formerly Twitter) account, commented about how much he likes the picture, which shows him looking stoic.

Wallace, currently on vacation in Europe, quoted the follower's post that featured the vintage photograph, providing some of his thoughts on it:

"LOL 😂😂. One of my favorite pictures of me. Because I don’t allow people to see this side of me. 😆 "

Expand Tweet

Trending

The fan who had shared the image of the former racing driver referenced Wallace's recent car ride on the Autobahn in Germany, where he was able to go up to 158 MPH on the highway. The podcast host had shared a video of his drive earlier this week, explaining how he was able to achieve the speed.

"UPDATE on our Autobahn experience in Germany. After finding and turning off the limiter on our Mercedes, we did reach 158 mph 🏁 "

Expand Tweet

Kenny Wallace has accumulated his $9 million net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) due to investments in the stock market and real estate. The driver spoke in October 2024 about the journey of building his wealth. Wallace had 344 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, out of which he secured six top five finishes as well as 27 top 10s.

The former Andy Petree Racing driver is currently touring Europe before he returns to the America to compete in the DIRTCar Nationals event taking place from January 30th to February 8th at the Volusia Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. His last entry in 2024 saw him take the victory in the DIRTCar UMP Modifieds category at the event.

Kenny Wallace describes his experience on the Autobahn as "worth it"

Kenny Wallace recently took to his X account to answer a question from one of his followers who had been keeping up with his travels through the European continent. The follower asked the nine-time Xfinity Series race winner what airport he flew into recently, which led to the driver explaining that his travel choices were built around getting the experience of driving on the Autobahn.

Wallace explained that the drive on the highway was long, but of value to a race car driver.

"We flew into Frankfurt, Germany because we wanted to experience the autobahn. It was a 6 hr drive but worth it for us racers 😆💯 "

Expand Tweet

Kenny Wallace has been documenting his entire Europe trip on his YouTube channel that boasts 120,000 followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback