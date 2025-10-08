“I don’t bring anything to the table”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR driver makes feelings known on his demotion at JRM

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s rookie driver, Carson Kvapil, has spoken out about his part-time schedule with JR Motorsports next year. The 22-year-old clarified that JRM is doing 'all they can' to give him a ride.

Last month, Kvapil and Connor Zilisch were announced as part-time drivers for JRM's No.1 entry, with Rodney Childers as their crew chief. The news came as a surprise for many, for Kvapil has shown strong potential this season. Although winless, the Mooresville native has been among the front-runners on multiple occasions.

He was fourth in the playoff standings at the time of the announcement. In the two races since then, the No.1 driver has recorded mid-pack results and has slipped to seventh in the championship.

In an interview with Motorsport, Kvapil shed light on the recent development, saying,

“I don’t bring anything to the table and whatever races we put together next year, that’s JR Motorsports being on my side and doing all they can. I am very grateful to what they have done, giving me a great chance to go win races next year and I feel like that is very doable. It’s probably good to change things up and its not like the plan is to sit on the sidelines for the weeks I’m not scheduled to race either."

Nonetheless, Kvapil will have the benefit of driving under a championship-winning crew chief, Rodney Childers. The Cup Series veteran found himself on the sidelines after parting ways with Spire Motorsports early this season. He credited Dale Earnhardt Jr. for bringing him back to the garage.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on Carson Kvapil's future

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has maintained that funding is the only reason for Carson Kvapil's shift to a part-time deal. The team owner recently addressed the matter on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

"We wouldn't be doing a part-time deal if we didn't feel like he was the one [...] I know a lot of people were disappointed that he wasn't going to be full-time. ‘What did he do wrong?’ He didn't do anything wrong. It was just a big shift in some financial stuff," he said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also mentioned that the team were 'lucky' to find him that many races next year. In his 29 starts this season, Kvapil has logged 13 top-10s and six top-5s. With just a single DNF, the No.1 driver has an average finish of 13.9 against an average start of 11.1.

Kvapil has previously raced in the Earnhardt-owned CARS Tour series and has won consecutive titles in the Late Model Stock division. He made his Xfinity Series debut with JRM back in April 2024. He competed at Martinsville and finished fourth on his debut stint.

