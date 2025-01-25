“I don’t care FedEx is gone” - NASCAR YouTuber makes an optimistic case for JGR’s Denny Hamlin ahead of 2025 season

NASCAR YouTuber Eric Estepp recently shared his thoughts on Denny Hamlin making the 2025 Cup Series playoffs. The famed influencer released his 'Way-Too-Early' NASCAR prediction and made a confident case on the Joe Gibbs Racing's ace driver. Estepp claimed that Hamlin was not at the end of his career, unlike the former championship-winning drivers who went winless in their last season.

After securing three wins in the first 11 races of the 2024 season, the No. 11 Toyota driver was winless throughout the rest of the campaign. As a result, he lacked the momentum to continue the chase for his maiden championship title after the Round of 8.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Estepp shared his take on Hamlin's situation, as the 44-year-old driver is set to start his 20th season with the Joe Gibbs outfit. He said (3:12 onwards):

"Sure he went winless the final six months of last season. Yes he is the oldest full-time Cup Series driver. It's true that Jimmie Johnson couldn't win at the end of his career, Kevin Harvick didn't win his final season, Martin Truex Jr. went winless his final season. Fortunately for Denny Hamlin, I don't think he's at the end."

Furthermore, Estepp mentioned the departure of Hamlin's long-time sponsor, FedEx, and JGR's decision to replace the driver's crew chief Chirs Gabehart with Chris Gayle. He added:

"I don't care that FedEx is gone. I don't care that Chris Gabehart has been replaced with Chris Gayle. Gabehart's still working at Joe Gibbs Racing, his influence will still impact how the number 11 performs. Denny Hamlin is still a very very good driver. Joe Gibbs Racing is a very very good team. I understand the questions, the concerns, but I think Denny Hamlin will make the playoffs."

However, as we inch closer to the start of the 2025 NASCAR season, JGR and Denny Hamlin have locked in major sponsors in select races.

Denny Hamlin and JGR join hands with King's Hawaiian

NASCAR: 2024 NASCAR Awards Banquet - Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs Racing recently announced a multi-year deal with King's Hawaiian, who will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 11 Toyota in four races. Additionally, they will be the associate sponsor with Hamlin for the full season.

In an official press release, the three-time Daytona 500 winner expressed his thoughts on joining hands with King's Hawaiian, saying (via Jayski):

"We’re very excited to welcome King’s Hawaiian to our team. "It’s certainly a product we are very familiar with in our household and a great brand that has made a strong commitment to our sport. I’m looking forward to all the exciting things that we can do on and off the track to elevate their program to the next level."

Denny Hamlin will first carry King's Hawaiian as his primary sponsor at Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 28), followed by the Daytona International Speedway (August 23), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), and Martinsville Speedway (October 26).

