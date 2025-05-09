“I don’t care where we go”: Joey Logano’s right-hand man does not doubt Penske’s versatility amid major 2026 championship-race shake-up 

Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, shared his honest thoughts about the change in venue of the Championship 4 race and NASCAR's announcement of rotating the title race in future seasons.

Ad

The NASCAR sanctioning body has decided to return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2026 championship-deciding races for all three touring series. The 1.5-mile track in Florida hosted the finale of the famed stock-car racing series from 2002 until 2019. In that time, the Roger Penske-owned organization just managed to win two championship titles, Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano in 2018.

However, after the move to Phoenix Raceway in 2019, the Ford roster has dominated the last three consecutive years, with Logano having two more to its name and Ryan Blaney with another.

Ad

Trending

Amid the decision to change the final title race to Homestead-Miami, Logano's crew chief, Wolfe, seemed unfazed and said:

"Well, obviously Phoenix has been very good to us, right? And we have a super strong short track program, but yeah, I mean, if I was picking a track, would it be Homestead for the #22 team? No, but I think you could also look back and see, you know, how well the #12[Ryan Blaney] has been there.

Ad

"He could have won there the last two races, really. I mean, so you save Phoenix as a strength, but I mean, the #12 was just as good at Homestead."

Moreover, Wolfe also showed optimism and confidence in Joey Logano.

"And let's be honest, when you get to the championship race, if the #22's in it, I don't care where we go, I just wouldn't count us out. So with that mindset, we're open to the challenge of wherever that may be. I think it's good for our sport. I like the idea of it moving around, keeps things fresh and keeps everyone on their toes."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far this season, Joey Logano has struggled to make a mark until last weekend's Texas win. Despite the Ford car's speed, the Daytona 500 winner failed to finish inside the top five for the first 10 races of the season.

Nevertheless, Logano and the No. 22 team overcame the underwhelming result and a major setback of a top-five finish, which turned into a DNF.

What Joey Logano said about process-driven approach to tackle problems at Team Penske

In a recent conversation with Kevin Harvick on Dale Jr. Download, Joey Logano was asked about the Roger Penske-owned organization's approach to overcoming challenges the Ford roster has faced since the start of the season.

Ad

"I think the clear answer to me is that we're a process-driven organization," Joey Logano said. "Meaning that when there is an issue, there is a process of figuring it out, and then we will start a new process of, like, okay, 'How do we make sure this doesn't happen again?'"

"It's just very disciplined, 'this is how we're going to do it,' and a very engineering process minds there that like look at things from that standpoint. So I think that's where our advantage is. It's just, there's not much emotion. It's just kind of what's the facts, let's work through it," added Logano.

Ad

Ad

Having said that, Team Penske has come up strong with its dominance during the last two NASCAR Cup Series weekends, with Austin Cindric confirming his spot for the playoffs in the Talladega race and Joey Logano in Texas.

NASCAR will return to action for the Kansas Speedway race on Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.