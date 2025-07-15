“I don’t even know what they’re suing for”: Steve Phelps pushes back on 23XI and FRM’s demands, says NASCAR delivered ‘exactly’ what all teams asked

NASCAR is still battling the antitrust lawsuit that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed back in October 2024 in hopes of increasing revenues and influence of the Cup Series teams. However, NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps thinks that it’s more of a contractual dispute than an antitrust lawsuit.

It all started when NASCAR asked the teams to sign its expiring charter contract before the beginning of the 2025 season. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two teams that did not sign it. They viewed it as NASCAR’s way of enforcing a monopoly and thus violating the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890.

In a recent statement, Phelps mentioned that NASCAR was already providing what the teams had always been asking for: more money. So he wasn’t exactly sure why 23XI and FRM were still contesting against the motorsports league.

Speaking of which, Phelps said,

“We had 13 of the 15 charter holders representing 32 teams sign. On balance, if there are winners and losers to the charter extension, I think the teams won. The number one thing the teams wanted was more money, which is exactly what we gave to them.“

“To date, they have not come with anything. I don’t even know what their demands are. I don’t even know what they’re suing for,” he added.

In a last-ditch attempt to stay chartered, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Monday, July 14. As things stand, the teams will lose their charter status on Wednesday, after their current injunction was overruled by the U.S. Court of Appeals last month.

23XI Racing owner Denny Hamlin explains why his team decided to file a restraining order against NASCAR

Without its charter in place, 23XI Racing will compete as an open team this coming Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. Named the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 400-lap event will be televised on TNT Sports (2 pm ET), with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

23XI Racing currently fields three chartered entries in the Cup Series, driven by Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst. But the team could potentially lose all their charters on Wednesday.

So, to prevent NASCAR from confiscating and selling off their charters, 23XI and FRM decided to file the restraining order. Detailing more on the same, team owner Denny Hamlin said (via Actions Detrimental),

“We obviously filed a new preliminary injunction, and we also found a restraining order against NASCAR. Discoveries revealed a series of monopolistic acts. To kind of explain the restraining order, we're seeking for them not to be able to take and then sell our charters.”

Hamlin assured his viewers that, chartered or not, 23XI Racing would continue racing in 2025 and beyond. Missing a race will affect the team, and needless to say, the Cup Series veteran doesn’t want that to happen.

