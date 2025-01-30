“I don’t ever set a bar low”: Brad Keselowski’s team’s latest signing at RFK sets clear goals ahead of 2025 season

Ryan Preece, the latest signing at Brad Keselowski's co-owned RFK Racing, clarified his goals ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season. He moved to the team from Stewart-Haas Racing after they ceased operations at the end of the last season.

The 34-year-old made his first appearance in the series in 2015 with Premium Motorsports before landing at SHR in the 2023 season where he raced for two full-time seasons. Although he has yet to win a race in the Cup Series, Preece has clear objectives with RFK in 2025. He revealed that his expectations are "always high."

"My expectations are high. They’ve always been high. I don’t ever set a bar low," Preece said in a statement. "I always want to set it really high and winning races is the goal. I didn’t move down here and do the sacrifices and put my family through what I’ve done to come down here and just be a part of the show. That’s not who I am as a racer. I’m somebody that wants to win races. It doesn’t matter if I’m at my local short track or racing Cup on Sunday. The goal is to win."

Ryan Preece collected five top-ten finishes in the 2024 season with Stewart-Haas Racing. He wasn't too consistent during the season, finishing 26th in points. However, Brad Keselowski has a positive outlook as RFK Racing prepares to put him on the track.

Brad Keselowski feels "the ball's in our court" with Ryan Preece's signing

Although Ryan Preece might not have had put up too many competitive performances, based solely on his statistics, RFK Racing's co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski feels that he is a very "coachable" driver because of his characteristics.

Speaking to the media during the NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Keselowski explained that Preece has the underlying characteristics to refine his skills with RFK Racing and bring out positive results on the track.

"Talent, underrated, hardworking, you know, everything you could dream of a coachable player," he said when asked about Ryan Preece (01:45 onwards). "So, I think the ball's in our court to give him the right opportunity and equipment and surround him with the right people to succeed."

Ryan Preece will pilot the #60 Ford with the team in the 2025 Cup Series season. As for Keselowski, he will continue behind the wheel of the #6. He moved to RFK Racing in the driver/co-owner capacity in 2022, leaving Team Penske. He qualified for the playoffs last year after winning at Darlington; however, a series of disappointing performances later in the season dropped him out of championship contention.

Keselowski faced a tough start to the season but finished a few races in good positions, giving him the chance to battle in the top 16. He finished the season in 13th place.

