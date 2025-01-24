“I don’t have any expectations for it”: Shane van Gisbergen makes his feelings known ahead of rookie NASCAR season

2025 will mark Shane van Gisbergen’s maiden year as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. This news came after Trackhouse Racing announced its expansion to three entries.

Gisbergen has been touted to drive the No. 88 machine in 2025. Besides doing a full Xfinity Series schedule, he ran 12 Cup races last year for Kaulig Racing. But running a Cup car isn’t his forte yet.

The New Zealander said about his upcoming rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series (via Fox Sports):

"I don’t have any expectations for it. I guess it is another learning year again because the cars are so different. Of course, the results are going to have to start coming and improving, especially on the oval side."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Last season, Gisbergen won three races at the Xfinity level, all on road courses. However, he enjoyed the race at Bristol Motor Speedway the most, finishing 18th.

"I got lapped, and it was one of the best races I've ever had, just battling with people the whole time on the fence (up high and then) down the bottom — I've never learned so much in one day," Shane van Gisbergen recalled. "The race was epic. It was the most fun I've ever had. And we were mid-pack."

But before the 2025 season kicks off, Gisbergen will be joined by American sports car sensation Ben Keating and IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin for this year’s Rolex 24 scheduled for Saturday, January 25. They will take turns with the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class.

Shane van Gisbergen offers a personal take on his “favorite endurance race”

A three-time Supercars champion, Shane van Gisbergen has competed in several endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Fuchs 500, and the South Island Endurance Series.

However, Gisbergen recently said via NASCAR that the Rolex 24 is his favorite endurance race.

“This is my favorite endurance race of all the ones I’ve done. Spa, LeMans, Bathurst, this is the best by far,” he explained. “This is just enjoyable. It’s so much fun. It really feels like a 24-hour race and you’re always battling someone. I feel the atmosphere here is always good. All the other stuff [other endurance races] I’ve done is far too serious. Here it’s always just fun to be at. First race of the year and everyone’s fresh.”

"Like Spa and Le Mans you’re just flat-out the whole time and the safety car comes and everyone stays spread out. Whereas, here, you get your laps back and everyone’s always battling,” Gisbergen added.

This will be Shane van Gisbergen’s sixth entry in the event. The last time he raced at Rolex 24 was in 2020 with Cup Series regular Kyle Busch as his teammate under the banner of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback