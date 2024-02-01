“I don’t feel like I’m quite ready for it yet” - Unlike Kyle Larson, Justin Haley admits he turned down ‘one or two’ opportunities to race in IndyCar

While Kyle Larson might be on his way to compete in his first-ever Indy 500 race later this year, his fellow NASCAR Cup Series competitor Justin Haley is defiant of the idea of participating in the IndyCar events.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is set to etch his name in the history books next season as he attempts the infamous "Memorial Day Double" - competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

However, 24-year-old Rick Ware Racing driver Justin Haley is opposed to the idea of competing in the IndyCar Series. The Winamac, Indiana native recently revealed turning down multiple offers to compete in IndyCar events. He told Motorsports.com:

"I’ve actually turned down one or two Indy 500 rides, which is surprising. I don’t feel like I’m quite ready for it yet, but I had an opportunity to run it a few years back and then I think one other time, so I don’t know – not quite yet. I’m not quite to the point in my career where I feel like that’s something I want to tackle."

Justin Haley feels that he wants to maintain focus on his current commitments in the NASCAR Cup Series. He added:

"Obviously, it would be fun being from Indiana and growing up and watching the Indy 500, but I don’t know. I just feel like I want to focus on what I’m doing right now. I don’t need to venture too far off. I feel like the guys later in their career want to go do fun stuff like that, but for me it’s just kind of all focus on the Cup Series."

More details about Kyle Larson's Memorial Day Double aspirations

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be competing in the Cup race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26. Larson will also participate in the iconic Indianapolis 500 race, which takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the same date, completing a total of 1100 miles of racing action.

Kyle Larson is set to drive for Arrow McLaren, where he will partner alongside the team's established drivers, Alexander Rossi, Pato O'Ward, and the team's latest addition, David Malukas in the Indy 500 race.

The Elk Grove native will become the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to complete The Double. Previously, John Andretti, Tony Stewart, and Robby Jones also attempted the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson would once again be one of the favorites to contend for the championship heading into 2024. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet came close to capturing his second Cup title last season but missed out on it by a thin margin to Team Penske's Ryan Blaney. He concluded the season as the runner-up.