“I don’t get it”: Kyle Busch mercilessly slams ‘different era’ NASCAR drivers for preposterous racing

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is not sure where NASCAR is headed, given the nature of racing these days. He opened up on the sujkect in an episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast.

Busch feels that NASCAR is currently in a very different era. As opposed to how things used to be before 2022, when the new car made its real-world debut, drivers now would rather wreck their opponents than win a race.

Further explaining his thoughts, Busch told Harvick (19:20 onwards),

“That was the Mark Martin era, the Jeff Gordon era, the Tony Stewart era. You were there...like, that was a different era than what we're into today. So people ask me all the time... they're like, why don't you take these kids under your wing and like, teach them and tell them? I'm like, we're in a completely different era.”

That year, i.e., in 2022, Busch bagged just one victory and finished 13th in the final point standings, his worst placing at the time since 2012. The Las Vegas native added,

“There's no fixing what we have going right now with everybody running over everybody. They would much rather crash than win a race; I don't get it.”

Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in NASCAR today with decades of racing experience. He is in his third year with Richard Childress Racing and vying for his first win of the season.

Busch did win a Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February but it’s been long since the veteran racer won a Cup Series race. His latest win came on June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In his previous five starts, Busch has amassed one top-five and three top-10s. Next up for the 39-year-old speedster is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23. Fans can watch him race on Fox Sports or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch’s team incurs dual penalties following last week’s Las Vegas outing

Last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch’s team was penalized after the right-rear wheel on its flagship No. 8 Chevy Camaro got loose on the track during Stage 2. Busch came down to the pit road without a wheel and left the stall two laps down.

The officials further suspended Busch’s jackman Dylan Moser and rear-tire changer Shiloh Windsor for the next two races. However, the biggest penalties of the day befell RFK Racing’s No. 6 team for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy.

As per Motorsport.com, Josiah Wright, the rear-tire changer for Brad Keselowski, and Corbin Sklener, who previously worked with GK Racing and Mike Harmon Racing, were suspended until further notice.

Kyle Busch was the lowest-finishing driver in the field to not receive a DNF. As of today, he sits 17th in the driver standings with 114 points to his name.

