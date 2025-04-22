"I don’t get offended": Kevin Harvick opens up on broadcast dynamic with Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy

Former NASCAR Cup champion Kevin Harvick opened up about the dynamic in the Fox broadcast booth with fellow members Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy. Harvick explained the differing perspectives he and Bowyer bring to the broadcast, while veteran announcer Joy serves as the 'referee'.

The former #4 Stewart-Haas Racing driver joined the Fox broadcast team as an analyst in 2024, after retiring from Cup Series competition the previous year. Harvick said he was welcomed with open arms by the crew, as Fox had been rotating guest analysts. The trio has since become the mainstay of Fox broadcasts.

In a recent interview with the NY Times, Kevin Harvick explained how he and Bowyer offer different perspectives on the broadcast. While Bowyer brings enthusiasm and energy to the booth, Harvick provides technical insights from a driver’s point of view. Despite their differing opinions and perspectives, the 49-year-old Fox analyst said he doesn’t take offense at Bowyer's opinion.

"Clint and I look at it from two different worlds, and what we see on the racetrack is drastically different. Mike’s a little bit of the referee in that scenario. But I think that’s part of what makes it good because I don’t get offended by his difference in his perspective compared to my perspective. Mine’s usually right. (Laughs.) But other than that, it’s fun because I can bust on him pretty hard, and he can do the same back to me. And it’s not mean. We’re both just having fun," he said.

Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer first met in 2003 and shared the #21 Richard Childress Racing Xfinity ride in 2004. They were Cup Series teammates at RCR from 2006 to 2011 and later reunited at Stewart-Haas Racing between 2017 and 2020, when Bowyer decided to hang up his racing boots.

With a relationship dating back two decades, Bowyer and Harvick share plenty of banter on air. The Cup champion often boasts his results at certain tracks, while Bowyer is always quick with a comeback.

FOX and Kevin Harvick provide BTS access to the Daytona 500

Fox offered behind-the-scenes access to the 2025 Daytona 500 broadcast in a recent short film, closely following Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy throughout the race weekend for the season opener.

It covered Harvick's schedule in depth, as he arrived at the track on Wednesday (April 16) for a meeting with the production crew to review footage from the previous year's coverage. Following the Duel races on Thursday, Harvick attended to his podcast duties and mentored KHI drivers.

During the broadcast for the qualifying session, the 49-year-old jokingly remarked that, sitting in the middle, he had taken abuse from both sides, friendly from Joy's side and brutal from Bowyer's side.

"My chair goes in the middle. I take the most abuse from each side, friendly on the left, brutal on the right," Harvick said. [at 3:00]

The film also featured footage from the booth during the red-flag delay on race day, where Joy suggested that Harvick would be a shoo-in for Most Promising Newcomer at the Sports Emmys — if not for Tom Brady.

"They have an Emmy for Most Promising Newcomer, a Sports Emmy. I think after the job Kevin did last year, I think he would be an absolute shoo-in for that Emmy. But for this guy named Brady," Joy said. [at 19:49]

Kevin Harvick will end his second year in the booth after the All-Star Race on May 18, before passing on the duties to Prime Video, featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr.

