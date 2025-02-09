“I don’t hate him, but I don’t believe he has what it takes to win” - Fans react to Ty Dillon’s stern Cup Series return message

Fans reacted to Ty Dillon as he discussed his goals with Kaulig Racing in the 2025 season. He is returning to a full-time Cup Series schedule with the team and recently mentioned that he is hoping to win races and put himself up in the playoffs.

Dillon is set to return to full-time Cup Series racing this season with Kaulig Racing. While he has never won a race in the series before, Dilon expects to change it this year. In a recent interview, he discussed his belief with Kaulig, who mentioned having a history of being in the victory lane and pulling it off to the playoffs.

"This is the best opportunity I've had in my career being with Kaulig Racing. My goals are high. I got into the sport to want to win races in the Cup Series and compete to be in the playoffs. And I know this is my best opportunity yet. This is a team that has done that in the past. They've been to victory lane in this Cup Series in recent years."

Trending

While Dilon is motivated to race with the team and perhaps bring the #10 Chevy to victory lane, it is worth noting that he has yet to win a race in the Cup Series. Racing with Petty GMS and Spire in 2022 and 2023, he scored only a single top-10 finish. Moreover, his Truck Series run last year wasn't very successful, either.

Considering his stats, fans raised some questions in regard to Ty Dillon's probable performance with the team in the upcoming season. One of the users also mentioned that they do not consider Dillon to be a winner in the Cup Series:

"I don’t hate him, but I don’t believe he has what it takes to win in the Cup Series... At some point 2 top 5’s in 5 years isn’t good enough. I’ll give this to him though, zero DNF’s in 2024! Thoughts?"

Expand Tweet

"Let’s focus on some Top 20s first," a comment read.

"How does this guy keep getting cup rides," a fan remarked.

Despite the criticism, some fans also supported Ty Dillon in the decision and the opinion he carries for Kaulig Racing; considering it to be a race-winning team.

"Ty is right, this is the best chance he has at performing well. I definitely see top20s or even top15s," a user commented.

Expand Tweet

"I hope he does well," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ty Dillon reflects on joining Kaulig Racing in 2025

The 32-year-old further told NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass that he is excited to join the forces at Kaulig Racing beginning this season. He further mentioned that he aims to make the most of the opportunity that the team has provided him with.

"I'm excited for that opportunity. I think it's the best chance for me to show what I'm capable of, what I've always believed in, and in myself as a driver, and the opportunity I have ahead of me, that I've been working so hard for," Ty Dillon said.

Ty Dillon will be joined by AJ Allmendinger in the team. The latter is also returning to the Cup Series full-time this year. He raced with the team's Xfinity division in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback